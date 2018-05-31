DuBOIS — Johnsonburg was unable to overcome an early deficit, as the Ramettes fell 5-3 to Cranberry in the District 9 Class AA championship game at Heindl Field Thursday.
Cranberry capitalized on defensive miscues by the Ramettes throughout the game, while Johnsonburg missed opportunities for big innings by stranding 12 runners on base in the game.
Johnsonburg looked to get on the board first in the top half of the first inning, as Maria Jones and Alyssa Kasmierski reached on a pair of one-out singles.
Cranberry starting pitcher Andrea Watson then got Jordan Bundy to line into a double play to third baseman Emily Duncan, who threw Kasmierski out at first to end the early threat.
In the bottom half of the first, Watson led things off by reaching on a hit by pitch, followed by a bunt single by Natalie Barcinas.
Later in the inning, with the runners on second and third, Rachel McCauley hit a hard ground ball right back at Johnsonburg starting pitcher Maria Jones.
Jones checked the runner at third then threw to first, but the throw sailed high. Watson and Barcinas both came in to score, giving Cranberry a 2-0 lead after the first.
The Ramettes looked to cut into the lead, as a pair of singles from Lindsey Kocjancic and Michaela Herzing, followed by a walk by Haylee Zimmerman, loaded the bases with just one out in the second.
After a flyout, Amanda Williams drew a bases loaded walk to bring Kocjancic in to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Watson got out of the jam by forcing the next batter to fly out and preserving the one-run lead after two innings of play.
Cranberry stretched its lead back out to two runs in the bottom of the fourth, as McCauley led off with a double to left-center field and the run later came in to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Hannah Duncan.
The Ramettes looked for a big inning in the top of the fifth, as Jones, Kasmierski and Bundy all singled to start off the inning, as Bundy’s single drove in Jones to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Watson once again escaped the jam, finishing off the inning with a bases loaded strikeout.
Johnsonburg left a total of 12 runners on base in the loss, including leaving the bases loaded twice.
“We just couldn’t get that hit when we got runners in scoring position,” Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber said.
The Ramettes coach noted his team battled hard and gave credit to Cranberry for a well played game.
In the home half of the fifth, Maddie Cornelius reached on an error to start the inning, followed by an infield single from Kaley Bruce.
With both runners in scoring position at second and third and just one out, Barcinas looked to drive in a run with a sacrifice bunt.
Jones rushed in to field the bunt, flipping to Ramettes catcher Kasmierski who tagged Cornelius out for the second out of the inning as Johnsonburg looked to get out of a jam of their own.
The next two batters reached on a pair of errors, scoring Bruce and Barcinas to give the Berries a 5-2 advantage heading to the sixth inning.
In the sixth, Williams reached on an infield single and later came in to score on a RBI single to left field by Kasmierski to cut the deficit to 5-3.
The Ramettes looked for a rally in the seventh inning, as Michaela Herzing brought the tying run to the plate by leading off the inning with a single, but Watson retired the next three batters in order to secure the championship victory.
Gerber said his team showed improvement throughout the entire season and is looking forward to next year, as every member of his team will return to the lineup.
“We couldn’t be prouder, they don’t have any reason to hang their heads,” Gerber said. “We’ll get back at it and try to get back here again next year.”
The head coach admitted his team was nervous early in the game, being its first district championship game since merging with Ridgway prior to the 2014 season.
“Next year we are going to look for them to be more experienced players,” Gerber said.
