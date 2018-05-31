Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.