ALLPORT — Four teams from the Tri-Couny Area hit the mats over the weekend at West Branch’s Ultimate Warrior Tournament, with three of them — Brockway, Clearfield and Johnsonburg — finishing in the Top 10 in the teams standings.
That strong showing by the local contingent was headlined by Johnsonburg senior Tyler Watts capturing the lone individual title at 182 pounds and Brockway’s Eric Johnson becoming the latest Rover to join the school’s Century Club. Johnson (195) was one of two area wrestlers to place second along with Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal.
Team-wise, Johnsonburg led the way with a third-place place finish (131 points) behind only Southern Columbia (210.5) and Mifflin County (189.5).
Clearfield (104.5) and Brockway (99) finished eighth and ninth, respectively, while Ridgway was 22nd (50).
Here is a closer look at how each school did at the event:
Watts leads Rams’ third-place team finish
Watts headlined what was a stellar performance by Johnsonburg, one that saw seven of the 10 Rams who competed land on the podium (Top 8).
Watts went 4-0 with a pair bonus-point wins on his way to capturing the 182-pound title. The second seed, Watts pinned Bald Eagle Area’s Brady Proctor (4:00) in his opening bout before tech falling Tyrone’s Zack Lash, 19-4 in 4:59, in the quarterfinals.
He then pulled out a tight 5-4 win against West Branch’s Ethan Yingling in the semifinals, with the deciding point coming on a penalty call on Yingling just past the midway point of the third period.
Once in the finals, Watts used a second-period takedown and third-period escape to knock off top-seeded Alec Snyder of Wilson 3-1. Snyder was a state qualifier a year ago.
Johnsonburg also had a pair of third-place finishers in Wyatt Shaffer (106) and Kaden Dennis (145), while Cole Casilio (160) was fourth.
Shaffer went 4-1 on the weekend with three falls. He pinned his way to the semifinals, where he suffered a 14-3 setback to BEA’s Coen Bainey, the No. 2 seed.
The Ram rebounded with a pair of wis in the consy bracket, pinning Clearfield’s Evan Davis in 4:58 while leading 6-3 in the third-place match. The fall was Shaffer’s second of the tourney againt the Bison.
Dennis, the No. 5 seed, also went 4-1 with his lone loss (17-2) coming in the semis against eventual champ Gage McClenahan of Bald Eagle Area. McClenahan was a state runner-up in Class AAA last year.
Like Shaffer, Dennis responded with a pair of wins in the consy bracket, ending his weekend with a 7-0 win against Towanda’s Evan Johnson, the No. 3 seed, for third place.
Casilio went 4-2 en route to placing fourth at 160, with both his losses coming to returning Class AA state qualifier Hunter Weitoish of Philipsburg-Osceola. Weitoish won 5-0 in the quarterfinals and 2-0 in the third-place bout.
Rams Cole Norlin (126) and Isaac Zimmerman (170) added sixth-place finishes, while Nolan Shaffer was seventh at 132. Norlin and Zimmerman each went 3-3 with Norlin recording two pins.
Johnsonburg’s other three entrants — Collin Porter (120, 2-2), Dalton Stahli (138, 3-2) and Aiden Zimmerman (152, 2-2) — each won at least two bouts. Stahli had three pins.
Rovers place five
in Top 8
Johnson was Brockway’s lone finalist on the weekend, going 3-1 on his way to the runner-up finish at 195.
He recorded three first-period falls to reach the finals, collecting his 100th career victory along the way. That milestone win came in the quarterfinals when decked Altoona’s Josh Keirn in 1:31.
Johnson became the 14th member of Brockway’s Century Club.
“Joining the 100 win club is a big accomplishment,” said Johnson. “I had to start as a freshman and made it a goal as junior when I saw it was achievable.
“I only accomplished it by staying healthy all four years. I would like to thank my team, coaches and parents.”
He followed up that memorable win by pinning Latrobe’s Tyler Lynch in 1:44 in the semis before being pinned in the finals (1:15) by Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia, a defending Class AA state champion.
Johnson was joined on the podium by teammates Anthony Glasl (3rd at 132), Mark Palmer (4th at 113), Gavin Thompson (7th at 285) and Noah Bash (8th at 160).
Glasl went 4-1 with his loss bing a tough 4-3 decision to Altoona’s Matt Sarbo in the semifinals in a battle of past state medalists. He bounced back from that loss with a pair of wins, notching a 10-2 major decision against Hickory’s Carter Gill in the consy finals.
Palmer (No. 3 seed) reached the semifinals at 113 before dropping his final two bouts as part of a 3-2 weekend. Thompson (No. 8 seed) also went 3-2, recording three falls, to place seventh at heavyweight, while Bash was 2-3 en route to placing eighth.
Other Rovers to compete on the weekend were Linkin Nichols (152, 2-2), Seth Stewart (170, 2-2), Adam Stine (126, 1-2) and Tanner Morelli (145, 1-2).
Bison finish with
six medalists
Clearfield’s eighth-place team finish was spearheaded by a half dozen Bison landing the podium.
McGonigal led that charge with his runner-up finish at 160. The Bison went 3-1, beating Brockway’s Bash, 5-2, in the quarterfinals before receiving a forfeit from Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia in the semis.
McGonigal, the third-seed, then fell 5-0 in the finals to top-seeded Keegan Rothrock of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. Rothrock was third at Class AA states a year ago.
Teammates Oliver Billotte (285) and Evan Davis (106) placed third and fourth, respectively, while Karson Kline (145) was sixth. Nolan Barr (120) and Brett Zattoni (182) added sevenths at their respective weights.
Billotte (No. 4 seed) went 4-1 at heavyweight with his lone loss coming by fall in the second period of a scoreless bout against top-seeded Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia. Quinton placed fourth at states a year ago. The Bison ended his weekend with a 5-0 win against Mifflin County’s Blaine Davis in the third-place match.
Davis went 4-2 with four pins on his way to fourth at 106. Both losses came to Johnsonburg’s Wyatt Shaffer. Kline finished the weekend 3-3, while Barr and Zattoni each went 3-2.
Bison Hayden Kovalick (170, 3-2) and Luke Freeland (138, 2-2) both won multiple bouts despite not placing, while Justin Hand (132) and JD Graham each went 0-2.
Wickett Elkers’
lone medalist
Ridgway had seven wrestlers compete in the event, with senior Jake Wickett capturing its lone medal. Wickett, the No. 8 seed at 152, was a busy man as he went 6-2 on his way to placing fifth.
Wickett, who lost a close 3-2 contest to Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman in the Round of 16, won four straight in the consy bracket before splitting his final two bouts. He won his fifth-place bout by forfeit.
Teammates gary Emerick (138) and Hunter Wall (160) each put together 3-2 weekends, while Joe Miller (170) and Valdemar Kranz (195) went 2-2. Jacob Kunselman (285, 1-2) and Tyler Merritt (132, 0-2) also competed.