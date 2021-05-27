KNOX — A pitcher’s duel took place inside the circle on Wednesday between Johnsonburg’s Julia Jones and Keystone’s Natalie Bowser.
Jones allowed just four hits and struck out 13 for the number four seed Ramettes and Bowser also allowed just four hits while striking out 11 for the top seeded Lady Panthers. But in the end, Keystone came away with a 1-0 victory to advance to the District 6 Class AA softball finals.
Bowser also helped her cause inside the circle for the game’s lone run scored, as she hit a solo shot off of Jones over the left field fence for the 1-0 lead.
Bowser had two of the Lady Panthers’ four total hits.
For the Ramettes, Jones also recorded two of the team’s four total hits — both of which were doubles. Julie Peterson and Anna Duffield got the other two Johnsonburg hits, with Peterson’s being a double.
Johnsonburg ends its season with a 13-8 record while Keystone will play the number two seed Moniteau on Monday, May 31 at Heindl Field at a time to be determined.
KEYSTONE 1,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Score by Innings
J’Burg 000 000 0 — 0
Keystone 000 100 x— 1
Johnsonburg—0
Jenna Pavlock cf 2000, Julia Jones p 3020, Julie Peterson lf 3010, Jenna Kasmierski ss 2000, Mackenzie Freeman 1b 3000, Payton Delhunty c 3000, Anna Duffield dp 3010, Shelby Sorg rf 3000, Maria Casilio 2b 2000, Alexa Mahoney 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-0-4-0.
Keystone—1
A. Johnston ss 3000, L. Exley 1b 3000, N. Bowser p 2121, M. Dunlap 3b 3010, B. Black c 3000, E. Gruber cf 2000, S. Bell rf 2010, C. Schoeppner 2b 2000, A. Gwin dp 1000, K. Fulmner ph 1000, K. Callander cr 0000. Totals: 22-1-4-1.
Errors: J’Burg 0, Keystone 0. 2B: Jones 2, Peterson; Bell. HR: Bowser. SB: Pavlock, Jones, Kasmierski; Callander 2, Dunlap.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.
Keystone: Natalie Bowser-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bowser. Losing pitcher: Jones.