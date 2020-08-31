REYNOLDSVILLE — Despite struggling offensively, Johnsonburg’s varsity squad used a 13-play drive to score all the points it needed as its defense came up big in the second half on the way to an 8-6 victory on the road over Reynoldsville in a Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League matchup Saturday.
After the Shamrocks’ first drive of the game resulted in a four-and-out and their second ended on a turnover on the first play, the away side found itself trailing 6-0 starting a drive late in the first quarter from their own 20-yard line.
The drive got off to a strong start as Rocco Allegretto rolled out on a play-action and found Nathan Steger for a 24-yard gain, but then began to stall as the team’s next three plays totaled just one yard as Johnsonburg faced a 4th-and-9 from its own 45.
Fourth down conversions proved key on the drive, as the first came when Jack Gardner connected with Steger through the air for a 14-yard gain to keep the drive alive on the first play of the second quarter.
Later in the drive it was Allegretto converting a 4th-and-1 on a 17-yard rush as the visitors eventually faced a 4th-and-8 at Reynoldsville’s 13-yard line.
Allegretto dropped back as if he was going to pass, but instead ran a quarterback draw, breaking through the middle of the defense for a 13-yard touchdown to knot the game at six.
Parker Calla then connected on the 2-point kick to give Johnsonburg an 8-6 advantage with 4:45 remaining in the first half.
After the Falcons’ ensuing drive stalled, a punt set the visitors up on their own 42, but yet another first-play fumble gave Reynoldsville the ball back in plus territory late in the half.
On the first play of the drive, Caleb McDonald dropped back and found Brandt Bash deep down field for a 23-yard pick up to set them up in the red zone.
Then, two plays later, McDonald got free along the near sideline for what appeared to be a go-ahead score from 11 yards out late in the half, but instead the play was called back for an illegal block as Reynoldsville’s drive eventually stalled before the Shamrocks kneeled out the final seconds of the half still clinging to the two-point lead.
The Falcons’ first drive in the second half saw them run 14 plays, all but two taking place in Johnsonburg territory, as they worked their way all the way down to the 15 before stalling and turning the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter.
Reynoldsville’s defense came up big, forcing a three-and-out to give the offense one final chance, as a 13-yard punt return by McDonald set the drive up at the Shamrocks’ 24-yard line.
After a few plays, the home side faced a 4th-and-2 at the 16, but got Johnsonburg to jump offside to move the chains.
Malachi Domitrovich would later pick up seven yards on third down to set up a 4th-and-4 from the five yard line with under a minute and a half remaining in the game.
On the fourth down play, McDonald looked to find the outside on a carry, but was stuffed at the line of scrimmage by a host of Johnsonburg defenders as they took over on downs with 1:17 left to play.
A pair of short runs by Calla, followed by a kneel down put an end to the game as the Shamrocks secured the 8-6 victory.
After the teams traded three-and-outs to open the game, Reynoldsville took over at its own 24-yard line to begin its second drive of the afternoon.
On the first play, McDonald took the handoff and broke through the defense up the middle for a 76-yard touchdown, as the point-after attempt was blocked, leaving the score 6-0 with 4:42 to play in the opening quarter.
McDonald finished with 137 yards on 18 carries, single-handedly outgaining Johnsonburg, which totaled just 94 yards in the win.
Johnsonburg (2-0) hosts St. Marys next week, while Reynoldsville (1-2) is back at home to face DuBois.
JOHNSONBURG 8,
REYNOLDSVILLE 6
Score by Quarters
J’burg 0 8 0 0 — 8
Reyn 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
R—Caleb McDonald 76 run (kick blocked), 4:42
Second Quarter
J—Rocco Allegretto 13 run (Parker Calla kick), 4:45
J R
First downs 4 8
Rushes-yards 25-41 34-146
Comp-Att-Int 5-6-0 2-7-0
Passing Yards 53 29
Total Plays-Yards 31-94 41-175
Fumbles-Lost 6-3 4-1
Punts 2-19.5 3-20.3
Penalties-Yards 4-20 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Johnsonburg—Avery Bitler 7-23, Rocco Allegretto 5-26, Parker Calla 6-1, Noah Stauffer 2-1, Team: 5-(-10).
Reynoldsville—Malachi Domitrovich 9-9, Caleb McDonald 18-137, Antonio Giambanco 3-5, Bailee Bell 1-5.
PASSING
Johnsonburg—Rocco Allegretto 4-for-5, 39 yds.; Jack Garnder 1-for-1, 14 yds.
Reynoldsville—Caleb McDonald 2-for-7, 29 yds.
RECEIVING
Johnsonburg—Nathan Steger 2-38, Hunter Hodgdon 1-8, Jack Gardner 1-7, Owen Steger 1-0.
Reynoldsville—Brandt Bash 1-23, Bailee Bell 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Johnsonburg—None
Reynoldsville—None