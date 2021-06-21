EUGENE, Ore. — Johnsonburg graduate Michael Shuey continues his journey today in what he hopes ends with a trip to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.
Shuey is one of 12 American javelin throwers who have a chance at making the U.S. Olympic team when the final round of competition happens this evening.
Shuey is a 2012 Johnsonburg High School graduate who won a PIAA gold medal as a senior. He went on to star at Penn State University, where he won a Big 10 title in 2015.
The opening round of the javelin competition at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials occurred Saturday at the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field.
The 24-man field was cut in half for today’s finals, and Shuey is among those 12 after posting the fourth-best distance Saturday with a throw of 74.26 meters (243 feet, 8 inches). That marks currently sits behind only Marc Anthony Minchello (76.63 meters), Curtis Thompson (76.23 meters) and Capers Williamson (75.94 meters).
Thompson entered the trials with the best throw this season among Americans, heaving the javelin 81.44 meters at the USATF Throws Fest in Tucson, Ariz., on May 22.
Shuey’s, whose season-best throw was 81.01 meters at the Texas Relays in Austin in March, made the trip to Oregon as the top-ranked American in the javelin. The former Ram won the U.S. Championship in 2019 with a throw of 82.85.
The top three finishers in the event will make the U.S. Olympic Team, provided they all meet the event’s qualifying standard, which is 75.00 meters.
The javelin finals are set to start at 4:15 p.m. Pacific time today (7:15 p.m. Eastern).
The United States has not had an Olympic medalist in the javelin since 1972 when Bill Schmidt won bronze in Munich. Only four other American javelin throwers prior to Schmidt landed on the podium at the Olympics.
Eugene Oberst won bronze in Paris in 1924, while Steve Seymour took home a silver in the event in London in 1948. Four years later in Helsinki (1952), the U.S. had two medalists — Cy C. Young, Jr. won gold and Bill Miller silver.