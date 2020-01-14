BROCKWAY — Brockway was unable to overcome a dominant first quarter by visiting Kane as it was defeated 73-46 Monday night.
The Wolves, led by the hot hand of Chad Greville, took a commanding 23-6 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back on their way to the road win.
Greville, who hit four three-pointers in the opening frame on his way to a game-high 24 points, drained three of those long-range shots in the opening 1:24 of the game as Carson Whiteman added a bucket at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter to help the visitors jump out to a quick 11-2 lead.
“When you let a great shooter get on a roll, its tough to stop and then everybody else feeds off of that,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “It opens up things and he hit his four and we missed our first four out of five shots and once we got off to that start the guys started rushing a bit.”
Brockway’s lone points in the early going came on a bucket by Marcus Copelli, as Alec Freemer followed Whiteman’s score with a bucket of his own to make it an 11-4 game with 5:51 to go in the opening quarter.
Kane then went on a 12-0 run into the final minute of the frame, as Greville sparked the run with his fourth trey of the quarter before the Wolves got their fifth three-pointer of the first from Matt DeLuca.
Jared Marchiori finished off the scoring with a basket in the final minute for the Rovers, but after the opening eight minutes it was Kane holding on to a 23-6 advantage.
After Aiden Bullers opened the second quarter with a three for Brockway (3-8), three-pointers from Greville and DeLuca sparked another 10-0 run for the Wolves, as the duo each added scores on the inside to give the away side a 33-9 lead with 4:52 to go before halftime.
The Rovers began to battle back, as a three-pointer from Jon Wood kick-started a 12-4 run for the home side to bring the deficit back down to 16 points.
Freemer banked in a contested three-pointer in the closing seconds of the half to get Brockway within 14 (40-26) heading into the break as it appeared Brockway had recaptured the momentum.
“I thought the second quarter we played a lot better and made a little bit of a run there, but you just can’t get off to the slow start and dig the hole,” Clark said.
Kane quickly put an end to any hopes of a comeback, as it opened the third quarter with another big run, this time going on a 9-0 stint to begin to put the game away.
Greville added his sixth and final three-pointer of the night to cap the run and give the Wolves a 49-26 edge with 4:29 left in the third.
The Rovers did not get on the board until the 4:15 mark of the frame when Freemer hit a jump shot from just inside the arc, as Freemer added a pair of three-pointers late in the quarter around a trey from Bullers, but Kane still managed to take a 61-37 lead into the final quarter of play.
Freemer led Brockway with 13 points on the night, while Wood also finished in double figures with 10, on the other side, Mason Zuzek and Zuke Smith each added double figures along with Greville’s 24 points with 11 and 10 points respectively for the Wolves.
With most starters for both teams on the bench for the majority of the fourth, the Wolves were able to add three points to their lead to bring the final score to 73-46.
“We’ve gotta put this one to bed and get ready to go tomorrow in a tough place to play against another tough zone defense and we’ll have to play against another great shooter in (Austin) Green,” Clark said. “The good thing is, we get a chance to try to redeem ourselves right away and don’t have to wait.”
Brockway is back in action today as it travels to face Johnsonburg at 7:30 p.m.