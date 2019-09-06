DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team used strong serving to keep Kane off balance at times Thursday night, but in the end the Lady Wolves’ net game proved too much for DCC to handle in a hard fought straight set loss, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24.
The Lady Cardinal senior duo of Shayleigh Gulvas and Maia Cogley did their part to slow down the Kane offense with their aggressive serving. The pair tied for match highs in service points (10) and aces (5).
However, DCC didn’t fare as well when someone else was serving. The remainder of the Lady Cardinal roster combined to score just five points beyond the 20 Gulvas and Cogley racked up.
And, Kane capitalized on those other rotations to pull out tough wins late in all three games to finish off the sweep —including a back-and-forth battle in the third set where the Lady Cardinals did all they could to try to extend the match.
“Kane is a good team, and it was a close match,” said DCC coach Ted Fitzer. “Maia and Shayleigh served well, and we told them if we could do that we could keep them off balance and keep it away from their front row.
“That was kind of the game plan, and it worked to an extent. We just didn’t do that enough, and they had a couple tall girls who could put the ball down good. In the end, they were just too much for us.”
The opening set was nip-and-tuck most of the way.
Central Catholic (0-2) used back-to-back points from Gulvas to take an early 3-2 advantage, and from there neither side led by more than a couple points until a three-point spurt by Kane’s Sierra Hillman put the Lady Wolves up 20-15.
The Lady Cardinals answered right back with a sideout on a block by senior Bella Mangiantini and consecutive aces by Cogley to make it 20-18. Mangiantini enjoyed a solid night at the net, recording a team-high seven kills to go along with that block.
Central could get no closer than two points though, as Kane eventually won the opening set 25-21 on an ace by Audri Marconi.
The loss seemed take the air out of DCC a little as Kane raced on to a quick 8-3 lead in set No. 2 on three-point service runs by Moira Stanisch and Emma Ely.
The Lady Cardinals never recovered from that fast start as Kane pushed its lead to as many as nine points (17-8) before DCC finally found a little rhythm late in the set to make things a little more respectable.
Gulvas started that late push with two more aces, while three straight points from Cogley, including an ace, helped set the final score at 25-20.
The third set opened much like the first, with the teams trading mostly sideouts in the beginning.
Central Catholic was the team that finally found some traction as two points by Gulvas and three by Cogley helped give DCC a 13-8 lead. Mangiantini had three kills during that stretch, while Morgan Tyler had one. Tyler finished with four kills.
The Lady Cardinals maintained that lead through a couple serves before Kane stormed into the lead when Marconi ripped off five straight points to put her side up 19-16. Marconi had three aces in that spurt.
Central didn’t fold though, getting two points each from Gulvas and Jordy Kosko to regain the lead at 22-20. Kane won four of the next five points though to get to match point at 24-23.
The Lady Cardinals fought off that point when Tyler slammed home a kill for a sideout to make it 24-24. However, Kane won the final two points — winning the match on a shot that hit the top of the net, spun sideways along the tape and rolled over harmlessly on the DCC side to end things.
Central Catholic is back in action Monday at Union before traveling to Brockway on Tuesday.