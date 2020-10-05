ST. MARYS — For the second year in a row, the final round of the District 9 Class AA Golf Championships produced a huge comeback by an eventual first-time champion.
And this time around, a Tri-County Area player found himself on the wrong end of that comeback as Kane junior Curt Barner fired a final-round 74 to rally from a four-shot deficit to edge Elk County Catholic senior Mark Kraus by one shot (150-151) to add a D-9 title to his resume.
Kraus, who carded a first-round 72, followed that up with a 79 Saturday as he finished as the runner-up and earned one of D-9’s five direct berths to the PIAA Championships this year with the regional event not being held because of COVID-19.
The outcome came down to the final hole, much like a year ago when Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Siegel stormed back to win the Class AA crown by a stroke. The Lion opened last year with an 84 and found himself six shots behind then defending champ Connor Alfieri of Smethport and Barner. However, Siegel bounced back in a big way with a final round 77 to beat Alfieri by one shot and Barner by three.
Unlike Alfieri, Siegel was unable to advance being the defending champion as the Lion senior struggled with the putter on his way to an 82 — which dropped him just outside the Top 5 qualifying spots in sixth with a two-day total of 160. Siegel started the day tied for third after shooting an opening round 78.
Over in Class AAA, Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius captured the District 8/9 subregional title to garner the lone berth to states. Cornelius fired a 74 to win the title by 13 shots. Cornelius’ round was two shots better than last Monday when he won the D-9 Class AAA title with a 76.
The AAA event was scheduled to be a two-day event like Class AA, but District 8 was unable to play last Monday. So, District 9 held its own single-day tournamentn, with Saturday’s round being the only scores that counted towards advancing to states,.
While Cornelius dominated the event, DuBois had another strong day coming off winning its first ever District 9 team title last Monday.
Beaver freshman, who played in a group with Cornelius, carded an 87 to earn runner-up honors. Junior teammate Cody Jaconski was right behind him in third with an 88, as both Beavers shot drastically better rounds than last Monday. DuBois freshman Tyson Kennis (97) was fifth in the 14-man field.
Kaschalk recorded a 96 in the one-day D-9 tourney, placing sixth, while Jaconski was fourth that day with a 92. Kennis was the D-9 runner-up with an 82.
As for Barner’s comeback, the senior made his move on the front nine and early on the back. He erased Kraus’ four-shot lead and found himself even with the Crusader through 12 holes. The race for the title was a two-man battle from there.
Barner grabbed a two-shot lead on No. 14, as he reached the green in two on the par-5. He two putted for birdie, while Kraus missed a pair of short putts en route to a bogey.
Kraus got one of those shots back as he made par on No. 15 and Barner bogeyed the par-3. The Crusader pulled level again on No. 17 as he made par and Barner bogeyed the whole.
The D-9 title came down to the final hole — the par-5, 438-yard 18th.
Both players reached the green in regulation, with Kraus putting first for birdie, then par. Unfortunately for the Crusader, he missed both those putts and finished with a bogey.
Barner also missed his birdie attempt, which was similar in length to Kraus, but made his ensuing par putt to capture the title by that one shot difference.
The duo will be joined at states by St. Marys junior Lucas Benjamin, Kane junior Max Bizzak and Clarion-Limestone senior Hayden Callen.
Benjamin and Callen started the day in a three-way tie for third with Siegel after all three shot 78s in the first round.
However, Benjamin responded with a final round 74 on his home course to finish in third with a 152 — two shots behind Barner and one behind Kraus. Benjamin’s 74 tied Barner and Cornelius for the best overall round in either classification on the day.
Bizzak joined his teammate Barner in enoying a comeback on Saturday. He found himself tied for eighth at he start of the day after shooting an 80 in the opening round but responded with a 76 to place fourth with a 156.
Callen backed his 78 with a 79 Saturday to grab the final state qualifying spot with a two-day score of 157 — three shots ahead of his teammate Siegel.
Ridgway’s Eric Christioff (79-83—162) and Curwensville’s Nate Hryn (82-81—163) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, while Clarion’s Jackson Fox (81-85—166) was ninth.
The PIAA will hold single-day championship events this year instead of the customary two-day tourney at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The Class AA field will play on Monday, Oct. 19, while the Class AAA champion will be crowned on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
ST. MARYS — Here are the final results from the District 9 Class AA Boys Golf Championships and District 8/9 Class AAA subregional held Saturday at Bavarian Hills Golf Course. The Top 5 golfers in Class 2A and champion in Class 3A advanced to the PIAA Championships to be held at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York on Oct. 19-20.
CLASS AA
1. Curt Barner, Kane 76 74 — 150
2. Mark Kraus, ECC 72 79 — 151
3. Lucas Benjamin, SM 78 74 — 152
4. Max Bizzak, Kane 80 76 — 156
5. Hayden Callen, C-L 78 79 — 157
——— Missed the Cut ———
6. Hayden Siegel, C-L 78 82 — 160
7. Eric Christoff, Ridg. 79 83 — 162
8. Nate Hryn, Curw. 80 81 — 163
9. Jackson Fox, Cla. 81 85 — 166
10. Jackson Craft, Pu 84 86 — 170
11. Brady Streich, Coudy 79 93 — 172
12. Collin Leiderbach, VC 84 94 — 178
CLASS AAA
1. Spencer Cornelius, Bradford 74
——— Missed the Cut ———
2. Gavin Kaschalk, DuBois 87
3. Cody Jaconski, DuBois 88
4. Benito Taormina, Allderdice 93
5. Tyson Kennis, DuBois 97
6(t). Ryan Gearhart, Clearfield 102
6(t). Zev Schreiber, Allderdice 102
8. Luke Roach, Clearfield 105
9. Sam Palumbia, Obama Academy 106
10. Jack Tim, Bradford 108
11. Conner Emery, Obama Academy 114
12(t). Gabe Besulto, Obama Ac. 117
12(t). Garrett White, Brashear 117
14. Coleman Connelly, Brashear 149