BROCKWAY — A strong second half surge wasn’t quite enough for the Clearfield girls soccer team Wednesday night, as perennial power Karns City pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Lady Bison in the District 9 Class 2A championship game at Brockway’s Varischetti Field.
The contest truly was a tale of two halves, only the Lady Gremlins spoiled the half the Lady Bison controlled for the most part.
Karns City, which captured its fourth straight district title, got a pair of goals from McKenna Martin in the first 15 minutes of the game and appeared to be in control as it took that 2-0 advantage to the half.
However, Clearfield (15-4-1) responded with a strong start to the second half, pulling even at 2-2 on a pair of Elle Brown goals — one on a penalty kick — in the first 16 minutes. Less than two minutes prior to Smith’s second score, it appeared the Lady Bison freshman was tripped in the box for another penalty kick, but no call was made.
The game remained tied for just over 12 minutes before Karn City’s Alyson Fennell headed home a shot in the box to put the Lady Gremlins up for good at 3-2 with 12:32 to play.
Clearfield’s Emma Hipps nearly answered right back 12 seconds after the restart, but her shot from the right side of the box sailed just high. That proved to be the Lady Bison’s last real scoring threat as they saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Lady Gremlins for the fourth straight season.
Karns City beat Clearfield, 2-1, in last year’s D-9 semifinals and by identical 3-0 scores in the 2016 and 2017 title games. Clearfield was searching fo his D-9 title since 2015 when it blanked St. Marys, 5-0, for the last of five straight Class 2A crowns.
“We definitely outplayed them in the second half, my girls did a nice job of controlling things,” said Clearfield coach Todd Winters. “They (Karns City) are a good team, and I can’t take anything away from them. That first goal for them was just a nice shot, and the last goal we just got caught out of position a little bit and they made us pay.
“We didn’t get a couple calls, and the girls just half to get use to physical play with no calls. I thought we had a second penalty kick (in second half). but when you have a guy blow the whistle, then he shakes it off what can you do.
“It’s tough because we play in one league, then come play in districts and the games are called differently.”
Shots came at a premium in the first half as both sides did a nice job limiting the opportunities by the opposition.
Karns City keeper Rossi McMillen was tested in the second minute but turned away a Clearfield shot. Two minutes later it was the Lady Gremlins who had a scoring chance on the other end after earning a corner kick.
Brooke Stahlman sent that corner into the box, and Martin was able to redirect a shot out of the air just over the shoulder of a Lady Bison defender who ha her marked. The shot caught keeper Hayley Moore off guard it appeared, and the ball found its way into the top left corner of net just 3:31 into the game.
Martin added her second of the half just over 11 minutes later to make it a 2-0 game.
Clearfield started to find a little traction just before the midway point of the half, with Hipps finding herself open on the right side of the box in the 19th minute. However, McMillen stopped her effort at the near post.
Moore than came up with a pair of saves in the 23rd and 27th minutes to keep it a 2-0 game.
The Lady Bison had a scoring chance on a direct kick just past the 27-minute mark, but Riley Ryen’s shot was off the mark. Karns City eventually took its 2-0 advantage into the half.
The second half saw the action pick up.
Martin had a scoring chance in the fifth minute of the half, but Moore came up with another save. Clearfield made a quick push up the field after the stop and a Lady Gremlin defender took down Clearfield freshman Abby Ryan in the box.
The Lady Bison were awarded a penalty kick, and Smith calmly buried it into the back of the net to make it a 2-1 game 5:17 into the second half.
Both sides had a good scoring opportunity over the next 10 minutes.
Clearfield’s Lydia Brown appeared to have an open look at the net in the 51st minute, but a Karns City defender blocked that shot before it got on goal. Less than a minute later, Moore made a save on the other end when Fennell fired a shot from the right side.
The Lady Bison than ha the non-call on a potential second penalty kick in the 54th minute before Smith knotted things just under two minutes later.
She ran down a ball in the middle of the field on the play, then spun and fired a shot from about 30 yards out that found its way past McMillen to make it a 2-2 game with 24:40 remaining.
Clearfield just couldn’t crack McMillen again from there. The Karns City keeper turned away a shot by Smith just before the midway point, while senior Madison Davis had a shot go just wide of the right post with 19:46 to play.
The Lady Bison came up empty on another direct kick opportunity in the 64th minute, while McMillen made a sprawling save on a Smith shot with just over 14:00 remaining.
Fennell regained the lead for the Lady Gremlins shortly thereafter, as they held on for the one-goal victory.
“We had five or six freshmen on the field, so we’ll be back next year,” said Winters. “I was so proud of the girls from what they did this season. We lost Alayna Ryan who is playing D-II soccer and starting now. A lot of people thought (we’d be down). But, we had a lot of girls step up, and the older girls took control with their leadership.
“Last year we went out in the semifinals, and this year we finished second. We’re going the right way. Hopefully, we can take it one more step (next year).”