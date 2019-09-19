DuBOIS — Playing its second game in as many nights, the DuBois girls soccer team struggle to get anything going Wednesday evening in a 6-0 loss to Karns City on the middle school grass field.
Karns City seized control of the action from the opening, just missing a scoring chance just over a minute. That was a preview of things to come as the Lady Gremlins dominated possession and kept the ball on DuBois’ defensive half of the field for all but a couple minutes the entire night.
The end result was Karns City holding a very lopsided, 27-0, advantage in shots — an onslaught that eventually proved too much for DuBois keeper Kara Tilson to overcome.
Tilson kept Karns City off the scoreboard for the first 20 minutes despite the constant pressure put on her and her defense by the Lady Gremlins. Although Tilson allowed three goals in each half, she was the main reason why the game wasn’t more lopsided than it ended up being.
Tilson finished with 11 saves, several of which were above average efforts. Nine of those stops came after the break.
“We struggled a little tonight,” said DuBois coach Mike Town. “We had a tough game last (Tuesday) night all the way down at Hollidaysburg, and I think there were some tired legs playing a second game in as many nights against two tough opponents.
“Tilson has been standing on her head lately for us, and even though they scored (Karns City) scored six goals tonight, I thought she played very well once again. And, she’s dealing with a little bit of an injury but still playing top form while battling through it.
“We did a lot of things right tonight outside that (goalkeeping) tonight too. Our passing trying to get out of the back was really good. We just couldn’t connect with that attacking third.”
After Karns City’s initial miss at the beginning of the game, Tilson made nice saves in the eighth and 12th minutes to keep it a scoreless contest. The Lady Gremlins also had a couple attempts be just off the mark before McKenna martin finally cracked Tilson just past the 20-minute mark.
Teammate Paige Dodd made it 2-0 less than two minutes later when she blasted a shot into the back of the net during a scrum in the box on a corner kick. A DuBois defender initially blocked a shot by Alexis Moore, but the ball found Dodd, who converted on her opportunity.
Moore made it 3-0 with just under eight minutes left in the half, as she fired home a shot during another battle in the DuBois box on another corner kick.
The second half brought more of the same, as Karns City continued to pressure the DuBois defense. The Lady Gremlins struck 5:20 into the half when Martin netted her second of the game to make it 4-0.
Teammate Brooke Stahlman pushed that lead to 5-0 in the 53rd minute before Karns City missed out on a couple chances to extend that advantage over the ensuing 10 minutes.
Moore had a shot clang off the post, while Tilson made a pair of great saves –one a diving effort and another off a point-blank shot on a breakway by Martin in the 62nd minute.
Martin eventually completed a hat-trick just before the 71-minute mark when she took a pass and made a strong run on the left side of the DuBois box. She pulle up and blasted a shot in the top corner of the net at the near post to set the final score.
DuBois tried to avoid the shutout late in the game, but never could get a shot off in a couple trips deep inside Karns City territory. Keeper Rossi McMillen chased down a through ball on the left side of the box on one of those, while a push in the final minute saw DuBois work the ball into the Lady Gremlin box before the defense cleared it out of harm’s way to preserve the shutout.
DuBois if off until Tuesday when it hosts St. Marys on the high school turf field at 6 p.m.