BROOKVILLE — Down 12 points near the midway point of the second quarter, the Ridgway Lady Elkers were in danger of fading away into a very likely consolation game setup to get to the state playoffs.
Despite losing 43-41 to Keystone Wednesday night at Brookville Area High School, the Lady Elkers made it interesting.
The team’s lone 3-pointer of the night drilled home by Julie Peterson tied the game with 20 seconds left, but Keystone got the game-winner on a short jumper in the paint Natalie Bowser with eight seconds remaining.
Ridgway turned it over on the inbounds pass, leading to a Keystone free throw opportunity, but despite Maddie Dunlap’s miss, the Lady Elkers couldn’t get off a shot at the end.
Keystone (16-8) now meets KSAC rival Redbank Valley for the third time this year in Friday night’s Class AA Championship game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Meanwhile, Ridgway (17-7) meets Clarion in Friday’s consolation game at DuBois Area High School starting at 7 p.m. Clarion lost 63-51 to Redbank Valley in the second game at Brookville. Friday’s winner gets the third state playoff berth out of District 9.
“Let’s get to the state playoffs and see what happens,” said Ridgway head coach John Bennardi, whose team was coming off its first playoff win since 1999 last week against Brockway. “I mean, obviously it’ll be a quality opponent with the Redbank or Clarion, two good teams so we have our work cut out for us. It’s one day off, but both are in the same boat. We’ll see what happens.”
Keystone never trailed after Jozee Weaver’s 3-pointer for an early 3-2 lead. It was the start of its 18-7 start that finished on another Weaver 3-pointer at the 5:47 mark of the second quarter.
While Weaver scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, Emily Lauer finished with 10 of her 16 points all in the fourth quarter when Keystone needed all it could muster to hold off Ridgway.
“This is a team that you know can shoot,” Bennardi said. “You can’t leave people wide-open in the corner, especially the same girl. We switched over to a zone we run and it worked well. But we were letting a girl get opening the corner, and that’s on us. We went over it in timeouts, but their refusal to go out and cover it hurt us, so we’ll learn from it. Again, it was a great job by Keystone. I give (coach Josh Almes) a lot of credit. He’s a good guy and he asked me to scrimmage them over the summer. I’m going to take them up on that because they’re a good team and it only helps us.”
Gabby Rohr and Lindsay Steis each scored 10 points to lead the Lady Elkers, who managed to get it back to within 22-15 by halftime. But Keystone held on to the lead until late, taking a 28-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Things seemed to be fading away late after Lauer hit two pairs of free throws 11 seconds apart to put Keystone up 41-36 with just 38.7 seconds left. But Christina Fullem hit a shot with 29.5 seconds left and after a turnover, it was Peterson’s 3-pointer on the team’s second attempt from downtown for the game.
But in the end it was Bowser, a 6-foot freshman, who took an entry pass and put it in for the game-winner.
“They just don’t quit, they play hard, did the right things to come back and tie the score. I give the girls a lot credit,” Bennardi said. “We had some breakdowns early, but we just didn’t play everything our way, but we fought back.”