I’m sure by now most people in the area have heard about the unfortunate incident that occurred prior to Tuesday’s Minor League All-Star baseball game in Brookville where DuBois’ players turned their backs while standing on the third-base line when Brookville’s team was announced.
I saw the entire incident unfold from just a few feet away from where I was standing behind the fence near the DuBois dugout to cover the game. It was a horrible moment for the DuBois Little League and one that never should have happened at any level but especially with the group of kids involved — 9- and 10-year-olds.
If you’re one of the few who don’t know what I’m referring to, DuBois’ squad was announced first Tuesday evening. The team stood on the third base line like any team would, but when it was Brookville’s turn to be called out to the first base line, DuBois manager Jude Lander instructed his players to face him — which meant they “turned their backs” on the Brookville side of the field as he talked to them near the fence in front of me.
It’s something I’ve seen before while covering area youth football for the first time this past fall. One local team, which I won’t name here, does the same thing during player introductions and faces their fans and not the opposing sideline.
That practice may be accepted in youth football, but it has no place in Little League where sportsmanship is at the forefront and a part of the Little League pledge, which was read just moments after all this occurred Tuesday.
With that said, I didn’t report the incident in my game story for Wednesday’s paper because honestly I felt it had no place there. In my 15-plus years of covering Little League All-Stars here in DuBois, I’ve been to every corner of the state and beyond to cover teams from throughout our coverage area.
And, I’ve seen and heard more than my share of unimaginable things in doing so — incidents involving parents, coaches and players from all teams and areas and even umpires who appear to have agendas going into games.
Through it all, though, I’ve learned that the players, especially the younger ones, wait for the paper to come out the next day to see their name or perhaps a photo of them appears in the game story. And for that reason, there is no reason to talk about that kind of stuff and have them relive that after experiencing it first-hand the night before.
Had the game been at the high school level with paid coaches involved, my view might be different on the whole situation. But, this is Little League and the youngest level of all-star play on top of that.
What I enjoy most about covering Little League is seeing the sheer enjoyment of the players having fun, which is what the organization is all about. Obviously, everyone loves to win and that makes things happier for that team, but some kids are just as happy to get a hit or even be on the field playing.
That was the case Tuesday night in what proved to be a hard-fought game between the two teams. And in my opinion, the pregame incident had little bearing on how the players themselves saw or played the game.
Those players — 9- and 10-year-olds — have seemed to be lost a little since the incident happened.
Only Lander truly knows why he asked his players to do what they did, but all the players did was listen to their coach, an adult in charge of them. Even then, some were hesitant at first to do so but eventually did when instructed to do so.
I have been following the outlash on various social media sites since then, and to be honest some of what I’ve read has shocked me as much as the incident itself. It has stretched so far that even a couple media outlets in the Pittsburgh area are writing their own stories about the incident based on what they have seen online.
In looking over these posts, I’ve seen comments ranging from people saying it was DuBois being DuBois, that DuBois should be banned from playing and what could have happened to provoke the players from disrespecting their opponent. One person even asked all of the DuBois players names be recorded to ensure that none of them ever get to play travel ball in the future.
While the incident was an egregious one, I’m also appalled that adults would run the riot act on a bunch of 9- and 10-year-old kids on social media over something one adult did.
I get there is a rivalry between DuBois and Brookville that goes back way before my time here, but does anyone really believe the players themselves made the trip to Brookville with the intention of turning their backs on Brookville?
After reading some of comments from local people, I get the feeling there may be a few who did, especially with the story getting traction on social media even after DuBois Little League officials handled the situation swiftly and appropriately.
For those who weren’t there or didn’t see, the DuBois fans on the third base side loudly voiced their displeasure with the incident as it occurred.
Once the game was over, DuBois Little League President Scott Frano and Minor League/Little League Vice President Chris Deeb, who were on hand to watch the game, were waiting for Lander to walk off the field and immediately addressed the incident and made sure all parties issued apologies to Brookville.
The league then suspended Lander and called for a special board meeting Wednesday night — just over 24 hours after the incident — where it voted to remove Lander as manager.
I applaud the DuBois Little League for its swift and appropriate action.
Unfortunately, the board can’t undo the harm that has already been done to the league, particularly to the 13 DuBois players on the Minor League all-star team. They will most likely, and unfairly, have to carry the stigma of being the team that “turned their back on their opponent” for quite some time.
That’s something no young child should have to deal with while trying to play a game that is suppose to be fun to them because of actions of one person.
The social media blitz hasn’t helped in that regard, even with DuBois handling the situation appropriately. Keyboard warriors, as some people call them, are a sign of the times we live now, but it’s my belief that most of those online comments — not just in this case — are just as bad as, if not worse, than the initial incident because they are made after the fact to just keep stoking the fire when an issue is resolved.
Here’s to hoping the DuBois players are young enough to not fully grasp what has transpired, and if they are, that they and their parents have the resolve to fight through it and continue to play with their heads held high.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com