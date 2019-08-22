DuBOIS — Friday brings the much-awaited return of high school football in the Tri-County area as a seven-game slate kicks things off in Week 0.
The opening week is highlighted by a game between DuBois and Clearfield as they battled for the Lezzer Lumber King of the Mountain trophy.
The area will also get a look at three new coaches for the first time in St. Marys (Chris Dworek) at Ridgway, Curwensville (Jim Thompson) at Elk County Catholic, Redbank Valley (Blane Gold) vs. Keystone.
The area will also get its first look at a new co-op, as Clarion-Limestone joins Clarion and will travel to Punxsutawney Friday.
Six of the seven contests will kick off at 7 p.m., with the lone exception being Karns City at Brockway which will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at the games featuring area teams:
DuBois (0-0)
at Clearfield (0-0)
Clearfield will set out to defend its District 9 title while also searching for its third consecutive win in the Lezzer Lumber King of the Mountain game against DuBois at home.
In last season’s season-opening meeting, the Bison capitalized on a handful of Beavers turnovers to come away with a 28-3 victory at Mansell Stadium.
While DuBois lost 11 seniors off of last season’s squad that finished the year 4-7, the Beavers will look to a large senior class to lead the way against Clearfield.
Alex Kovalyak will look to start the season out on a strong note behind center in his senior campaign, while fellow senior, and returning All-State tight end Chase Hasted will be a key target.
The DuBois defense will have to find a way to slow down Bison receiver Jake Lezzer, who is coming off a standout freshman year.
While Lezzer returns for Clearfield, the team is without last year’s star quarterback Isaac Rumery, who is now at Penn State as a preferred walk on.
In the last two meetings with Clearfield, the Beavers have been unable to find the end zone, as they have been outscored by a combined 49-3 in the two losses.
The offense will look to find success against the Bison defense like it did in the team’s last win in the rivalry, a 30-20 victory to open the 2016 season.
Friday’s contest opens a stretch of three straight road games to open the season for DuBois, as it then travels to General McLane in Week 1 and Warren in Week 2 before a home-opener against Franklin Sept. 13.
Karns City (0-0)
at Brockway (0-0)
Perhaps no area team will have a more different look on the gridiron this season than Brockway, as it graduated 18 seniors off last season’s 36-player roster.
Many of those 18 players were key starters on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Rovers, as well as on special teams.
Friday’s home game against Karns City at Frank Varischetti Field will give fans a first glimpse at the new-look Rovers under second-year head coach Tom Weaver.
Quarterback Conner Ford will get his first chance to lead an offense that is now without the likes of Peter Downer (QB), Garrett McClintick (TE), Tyler Serafini (RB), Josh Solnosky (WR) and a handful of key linemen.
Last season the Rovers opened the season with a 27-24 win on the road over Karns City to kick start a 10-3 season.
Brookville (0-0)
at Bradford (0-0)
After an up-and-down season in 2018, a relatively new-look Brookville squad will get the season started on the road agains Bradford.
Last season the game was a shootout, as the Raiders came away with a 69-60 at home in a game where sophomore quarterback Jack Krug threw for 555 yards and eight touchdowns.
The team then lost Krug to an injury in their next game against Brockway, which started a three-game losing streak.
Robert Keth then stepped in at quarterback and led the Raiders to five-straight wins before the team lost its regular season finale at DuBois and was knocked out in the first round of the District 9 playoffs by Brockway.
With Keth and Krug both returning for their junior seasons, they will look to lead an offense that is now under new direction after former offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti departed for St Marys.
The Raiders will look to find a replacement for Cabe Park, who led the area in receiving yards last season with 1,285 and caught 16 touchdown passes.
Brookville will also be without Bryan Dworek, who was second in the area with 1,057 receiving yards for 10 scores.
Ian Thrush returns for his senior season at the wideout potion and will look to lead the Raiders against Bradford and throughout the season as he caught 29 passes for 650 yards and nine scores last year.
St. Marys (0-0)
at Ridgway (0-0)
One of the area’s three new head coaches will get a tough first test, as Chris Dworek and his Dutchmen face defending D-9 champs Ridgway on the road.
Dworek along with new offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti will see how their team fares against the defensive minded Elkers.
The Dutchmen are looking to snap a 21-game losing streak, as they went winless in 2018 (0-10) as well as 2017 (0-9) with the team’s last win coming over Brookville on Oct. 21 of 2016.
While Ridgway graduated a large senior class last season, a talented core still returns, including leading rusher Gabe Watts along with Paul Gresco, who threw for 1,379 yards last season as a junior.
The biggest question mark for the Elkers entering Friday’s game is on the line, as they graduated several key offensive linemen off of last year’s team.
While the contest will be Dworek’s first with the Dutch, the team will also have a much different look on the field, as many of the skill positions will be filled by new and young players.
Curwensville (0-0)
at Elk County
Catholic (0-0)
Another new coach will take the field with his new squad for the first time on Friday night, as former DuBois assistant Jim Thompson steps in for the late Andy Evanko to lead the Golden Tide.
Last season the team’s split their two meetings, as the Crusaders came out on top 34-14 on the road in the season opener, but the Golden Tide got their revenge with a 26-0 win in St. Marys to open the district playoffs.
The Crusaders are without 11 seniors from their 2018 squad, as the team now finds itself with just 19 players on the roster.
Stephen Bobby returns for his senior year with ECC after finishing second behind only Clarion-Limestone’s Austin Newcomb in rushing yards last year with 1,358 to go along with 20 touchdowns.
The Golden Tide will look to replace Blake Passarelli and Cole Bressler, as the duo led the team with 850 and 778 rushing yards respectively last season.
On the other side, ECC is now without its quarterback from last season in Mason McCallister as well as leading receiver Alex Breindel.
Clarion (0-0)
at Punxsutawney (0-0)
The first look at the new co-op between Clarion-Limestone and Clarion will come this week as the new-look Bobcats travel to face Punxsutawney.
Clarion is being picked by many to win the District 9 Large School Division after the combining of the two squads.
An obvious factor Friday and throughout the season for Clarion will be Austin Newcomb, who rushed for an area best 2,627 yards and 35 scores last year as a junior for the Lions.
The team will be without Ayden Wiles, who finished third in the area with 1,199 rushing yards for the Lions last season.
Logan Minich and Sam Minich, who led Clarion with 540 and 406 rushing yards respectively are no longer with the team after graduating last year.
Sam Minich also led the team with 840 receiving yards while quarterback Archer Mills also graduated after finishing fifth in the area with 1,297 passing yards and 14 touchdowns last year.
Keystone (0-0)
at Redbank Valley (0-0)
The third coach taking the field for the first time with his new team Friday will be Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold.
The Bulldogs will be without their leading rusher from last season in Hunter Wiles, who is gone to graduation after rushing for 804 yards last season.
Leading receiver Ethan Hetrick is back for Redbank after catching 32 passes for 550 yards and eight scores last year.
The team will also look for someone new to step into the role behind center to replace former quarterback Keaton Kahle who finished fourth in the area last season with 1,576 passing yards and 16 scores.
The Bulldogs had an up-and-down season in 2018, as they won their first four games, including a 41-18 win over Keystone to open the season, before dropping three in a row.
The team then won its next three contests before falling to Coudersport in the D-9 playoffs to finish the year 7-4.