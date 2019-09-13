DuBOIS — After pair of three-set victories over Hollidaysburg and Punxsutawney at home earlier in the week, DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson was looking to not have a let down in Thursday’s match at DuBois Central Catholic.
The Lady Beavers (5-0) quickly proved it would not be a ‘trap match’ as they only trailed for one point the entire night on their way to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-14 victory and a third sweep in four nights.
“We started the week with two really big games, so my concern always is regardless of the situation is having a letdown,” Gustafson said. “The challenge was to try to get the girls as focused to try to play as sharp of a game as you can.”
In the early portions of the opening set, a pair of service points from Kaylee Sadowski followed by three from Alayna Cornelius allowed DuBois to jump out to a 6-1 advantage.
DuBois Central Catholic (2-3) battled back to trim the deficit to 10-7 on a kill by Bella Mangiantini.
After a side out, DuBois’ Hannah Ray took to the service line, as the senior rattled off three straight aces and five service points to give her team a more comfortable 16-7 advantage.
The final two service points were aided by a kill from Sadowski followed by a Leah Colville block.
“We were really flat to start the game, if it had not been for Hannah Ray having a really nice service run there that kinda broke it open,” Gustafson said. “That was a big boost for us in just trying to get some separation.”
After the Lady Cardinals were unable to hold the serve following another Mangiantini kill, Sadowski headed to the service line for the second time in the first set.
The senior had a long service run of her own, which started with a pair of aces and eventually ran for six points to push the away side’s advantage to 23-8.
Sadowski finished with a match-high 17 service points, eight of which came in the opening set, along with a match-high six aces.
The Lady Beavers stuck to their guns in what has led them to five sweeps in as many matches this season and used strong service play to lead to the victory.
The Lady Beavers finished with 15 aces to DCC’s seven, as along with Sadowski’s six, Sydney Kaschalk and Ray each added three, while Lakin Smith finished with a pair and Ashlyn West had one.
A side out on a service from Cornelius put an end to the opening set with a score of 25-10.
The second set was much more back-and-forth, as neither team had a service run of more than two points throughout the early and middle portions of the set.
DuBois then used a four-point run from Sadowski that was helped by an ace and a kill from Ray to take a 17-8 lead as they later were ahead 19-10.
The home side then battled back against with some younger Lady Beaver players on the court, as a six-point service run from Martina Swalligan trimmed the deficit down to three at 19-16.
Swalligan had an ace during the run that was also kept alive by a block and a kill from Hannah Holdren.
A few points later, a kill by Magiantini on a Shayleigh Gulvas service, followed by a Gulvas ace that dropped just inside the back line, cut the deficit down to 20-19.
Kaschalk then came up with a momentum-swinging kill, as she then took to the service line and recorded back-to-back aces to push DuBois’ advantage back to four.
Colville later finished off a Ray service with a kill to finish off the set at 25-20 and give the Lady Beavers a commanding two-set lead.
Unlike the second set that saw neither team able to go on long service runs, the two sides traded lengthy runs in the final set.
Sadowski got the set rolling with three straight aces on her way to four service points before a Mangiantini kill allowed Maia Cogley to head to the line.
Mangiantini finished with a team-high six kills, while Holdren and Jordan Kosko each added three for the Lady Cardinals.
Cogley responded with a four-point run of her own behind back-to-back aces, as the final point gave DCC its first and only lead of the match at 5-4.
A side out, followed by a three-point run by Cornelius gave DuBois the lead back for good.
DuBois Central Catholic was able to keep things close throughout the early portions of the set, before Smith put things away with a six-point serving run that included a pair of aces.
Kaschalk came through with a pair of blocks during that stretch, while Sadowski added two kills during the run.
Sadowski added five kills to impressive performance at the service line, while Kaschalk led all players with seven kills and four blocks.
A side out put an end to the third set at 25-14 and closed out the fifth consecutive sweep for the Lady Beavers.
“They’re (DuBois) a good team, so they made us make some errors,” DCC head coach Ted Fitzer said. “The second game I gave the girls a lot of credit, they got some momentum going and we fought with them.”
“I think the girls played at a higher level because they’re playing a higher level team, I’m not disappointed and Jason (Gustafson) does a real nice job over there.”
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Saturday at the Brockway Tournament, while DuBois returns to the court Tuesday on the road against Bradford.