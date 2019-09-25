DuBOIS — It was far from smooth, but it was still a good enough effort from the DuBois Area High School girls’ volleyball team to score a three-set, 25-17, 25-10, 26-24, victory over St. Marys Tuesday.
Most of the problems for the Lady Beavers (8-0) came at the service line where they went in fits-and-starts.
“Maybe this is like a mid-season funk or something but we’re not playing quite the same way that we were at the beginning of the season,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “Our defense and ball control just isn’t where it needs to be. I think we ended up with six, seven or eight service errors again tonight.
“There were a couple times it might have been younger kids in pressure situations and that’s OK,” Gustafson added. “But, I’ve always said that if we’re struggling to control the ball and we’re having a lot of serving errors then we’re just not focused.”
DuBois’ saving grace came from its play at the net as it put down nearly 40 kills in the three sets led by seniors Sydney Kaschalk and Kaylee Sadowski, who both finished in double digits.
However, St. Marys made up for that by taking advantage of DuBois’ slumps.
The Lady Beavers rolled out to a 12-7 lead behind some strong play by Kaschalk both at the net and the service line before a side out gave the ball to St. Marys.
The Lady Dutch didn’t put together a big run but strung a couple of service runs by Allison Schlimm and Lindsey Reiter erased the deficit and put St. Marys up, 14-13.
But a kill from Sadowski set off a 9-1 DuBois run, giving the Lady Beavers a 22-15 lead and set them up for the opening set victory.
DuBois didn’t waste much time in the second set as it grabbed points by the handful and easily rolled to a 25-10 victory.
The third set was back to hit-or-miss for DuBois and the Lady Dutch made the most of it.
St. Marys opened with a 5-1 run and held tight until the Lady Beavers picked up a side out and six straight service points from Sadowski to take a 17-12 advantage.
The margin eventually expanded to six, 20-14, and it looked like DuBois was well on its way to the win before a side out made to 20-15 and brought Schlimm to the line for St. Marys.
She then proceeded to knock down six straight, with some help from kills by Saige Heigel and Reiter, to erase DuBois’ lead and put St. Marys on top, 21-20.
From there, things went back-and-forth with three ties down the stretch.
The Lady Dutch then put themselves in position to win on a kill by Olivia Dunmire which opened up a 24-23 St. Marys lead.
But, it turned out to be the last point that the Lady Dutch scored in the contest as DuBois took the next three, including the last on a kill by Amber Gallina to win, 26-24.
DuBois will now host Bradford Thursday.