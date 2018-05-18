DuBOIS — The DuBois softball team overcame and early deficit to record a dominant 13-3 win over Holidaysburg in five innings at Heindl Field to advance to the District 6/9 5A championship game.
Holidaysburg jumped out to an early lead on DuBois starting pitcher Sarah Snyder, as Meghan Cutshall led off the game with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and came in to score on an RBI groundout from Kelly Marchi.
The Golden Tigers expanded on their lead in the top of the second, as Alexis Petre singled and later came in to score on Jenna Heim’s RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.
DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said he felt his team started off the game a little sluggish.
“It took us a little while to get going, but we were fine,” Nosker said.
The Lady Beavers responded in a big way in the home off of the inning, as after being retired in order in the first, DuBois batted around in the second inning.
Maddy Ho and Kaylee Sadowski both reached on errors followed by Danessa Allison drawing a walk to load the bases with one out.
Maddie Smith then delivered a sacrifice fly to right field to score Ho, followed by a two-RBI single from Abby Lecker, scoring Sadowski and Allison to give DuBois a 3-2 lead.
After a single from Snyder, the Beavers had runners on the corners with two outs in the inning, as Hollidaysburg starting pitcher Oakley Fox-Kern looked to keep the game at a one-run deficit.
Kacie Means made sure the inning would not end on her accord, as the senior drove a pitch to right field that bounced under the glove of the right fielder and rolled all the way to the wall.
Means hustled around the bases and was waved in from third by Nosker, as she slid in safely just ahead of the throw for a three-run inside the park home run to give the Lady Beavers a 6-2 lead.
DuBois added to their lead in the third inning, as Ho drove a solo home run just over the wall in right-center field to stretch the lead to 7-2.
After Holidaysburg added a run in the top of the fourth to cut the lead back down to four at 7-3, DuBois put the game out of reach in the bottom of the inning.
Lecker led off with a single, followed by a double by Snyder to put runners on second and third with nobody out.
Means then reached on an error to score Lecker, as Kylee Bundy reached on a walk to load the bases with no outs.
A sacrifice fly to deep right field by Allison brought Snyder in to score to stretch the lead to 9-3.
Sadowski drove a line drive up the middle, which ricocheted off Fox-Kern’s leg and into right field, scoring a pair of runs.
Fox-Kern went down on the play, but stayed in the game to pitch a complete game for Hollidaysburg.
Leading 12-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth, DuBois needed just one run to reach the 10-run limit and end the game.
Lecker led the inning off with a triple to move to 3-for-3 on the game and then came in to score the final run on a single by Snyder.
DuBois faces Central Mountain in the district championship game at Saint Francis University May 23 at 2:30 p.m.
In a matchup earlier in the season, Central Mountain came away with an 11-7 victory over DuBois.
“We’re on about the same ability, any team can win, we’ve just gotta come ready to play,” Nosker said.
