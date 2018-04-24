BROOKVILLE — With big measuring-stick games looming, DuBois Lady Beavers softball coach Denny Nosker wanted to see some productive swings at Northside Field Monday afternoon.
Against Brookville on its home field for the first time this spring, the Lady Beavers pounded out 12 hits, took advantage of seven Brookville errors and got a strong outing on the mound from senior left-hander Sarah Snyder in a 14-1 five-inning victory.
The win hiked DuBois’ record to 7-2 going into Wednesday’s showdown with perennial power Philipsburg-Osceola at City Park. The Lady Beavers then open with defending Class 6A champion Hempfield in the first round of the Central Mountain Tournament Saturday.
“We talked before the game and told the girls that once we started to keep it going, don’t ease up and keep hitting the ball,” Nosker said. “I was really happy with how we put the bat on the ball. We have P-O coming up Wednesday. They’re undefeated and then Saturday Hempfield and they’re the returning state champs. We need to keep that mentality going throughout these next five days.”
And they started out right. After Brookville took a short-lived 1-0 lead with its lone run in the bottom of the first, DuBois scored in its next four at-bats to force the 10-Run Rule, putting up five-run innings in the second and fourth innings.
Maddy Smith led the hit parade, going 3-for-3 with a two-run triple in the fourth inning while scoring three runs and driving in three. Kacie Means and Kylee Bundy each had two hits.
Kaylee Sadowski doubled with one out to start the Lady Beavers’ five-run second. Allison tripled two batters later to drive in a run. Two outfield errors on fly balls in the second and third innings turned into four-base plays plating two runs on each occasion.
Then in the fourth, the Lady Beavers plated five more runs with Bundy and Smith hitting their triples.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle said of DuBois’ hitting. “They’re a good-hitting team, but then again we can’t make the mistakes that we made today against any team, but especially against a team that can hit, you can’t make those mistakes. We had some balls in the outfield we should’ve caught. You take those away and we’re still in it, but you can’t give any team extra at-bats.”
Three of Brookville’s first four batters reached against Snyder with Aleah Ames singling, Leah Kammerdeiner doubling down the left-field line and after one out Lauren Hergert singling in Ames.
The Lady Raiders (0-5) visit Bradford today for a doubleheader, one of them a makeup game scheduled for Brookville back on March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.