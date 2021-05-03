DuBOIS — The softball version of the City Classic has generated its share of dramatic finishes in its four-year existence, and for the third time, the cross-town rivalry between DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic was decided by a single run Saturday night at Heindl Field.
And, it has proven to be a senior who has delivered the late, decisive hit on all three of those occasions.
The latest hero in the Classic was DuBois senior Aleigha Geer, who ripped a walk-off double inside the third-base bag in the bottom of the seventh inning to score senior teammate Janee Waxler from first base to give the Lady Beavers a thrilling 8-7 victory.
Geer, known more for her pitching during her Lady Beaver career, wasn’t in the starting lineup Saturday as junior Allie Snyder got the start in the circle and went the distance. Instead, DuBois coach Denny Nosker turned to Geer as a pinch-hitter in the fifth-inning inning and kept her in the game in that spot as the designated player.
Geer hit into an inning-ending fielder’s choice in that first at-bat in the fifth with her team leading 5-1. The importance of her second at-bat changed drastically after DCC rallied and put together a huge six-run top of the seventh and took a 7-5 lead on a two-out grand slam by Shyanne Lundy.
The Lady Beavers answered right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jaden Swatsworth got things started with a one-out single and scored on a triple by Sarah Henninger. Lauren Walker then reached on a throwing error that would have scored Henninger even if the play had been made to knot things at 7-7. Swatsworth went 2-for-3 with three runs scores in the No. 9 spot in the order, while Henninger was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs in the leadoff spot.
Snyder then tossed a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, then jump-started her team’s late game-game dramatics with a one-out single in the bottom of the inning. She finished 3-for-4 on top of getting the win in the circle.
Waxler came on to courtesy run for Snyder, and her speed paid off when Geer ripped a Madison Hoyt pitch inside the bag at third and into the left field corner to etch her place in City Classic lore. Waxler scored easily without a throw to send her teammates and the DuBois faithful into a frenzy.
“That’s a big win,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “We’re 2-2 against then now and keep alternating wins. They (girls) feed off the energy tonight. Obviously, that one inning they (DCC) hit the ball. I told the girls the mark of a good team is to come back. All of a sudden they (DCC) took the lead and were full of energy and we came right back and scored two to tie it.
“I knew if we could get out of that seventh inning (tied), we had a good chance (to win it). I had a hunch with Aleigha. She struggled a little bit at the beginning of the year batting and been working on letting the ball get deeper so she doesn’t pull it. But, I’m kind of glad to she pulled it today right down the line.
“I was going to back to Lakin (Smith hitting in the 7th), but I thought to myself Aleigha hits the ball hard so we’re going with her. She stepped up for us for sure. Two years ago it was Danessa Allison with the two inside-the-park home run as a senior. That’s what you expect.
“They (seniors) have been around and know what this game means even though we (coaches) try to down play it and say it’s any other game. It means a lot to them to win this. DCC has a good team though and were without their No. 1 pitcher. We knew they hit the ball, so I’m happy with the win and way we responded. Hopefully we can continue this moving forward.”
Geer’s walk-off hit was the second in four Classic games and marked the third time a team has won in its final at-bat. The teams have now split the first four Classic matchups, with there being no game a year ago when the season was canceled in the early stages of ther COVID-19 pandemic.
DuBois Central Catholic won the inaugural City Classic softball game in 2017 in walk-of fashion when then senior Jordy Frank singled home fellow senior Macey Hanes in the bottom of the eighth to give the lady Cardinals a 7-6 victory.
A year later in 2018, it was DuBois senior Danessa Allison who came through in the clutch, belting a two-out, three-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth that put the Lady Beavers up 6-4 before they eventually won 6-5 an inning later.
The only Classic not decided by a single run was the last one played in 2019 — a game won by DCC 10-6. The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 9-1 lead in that game before holding off a DuBois comeback bid,
Those roles were reversed Saturday night, as it was DuBois that led most of the way and looked to be in control. However, if the Classic has proven anything in four years, no lead is necessarily safe when the two city rivals meet.
Central Catholic (11-2) got off to a good start with a run in the top of the first, but Snyder did a nice job limiting the damage after DCC loaded the bases with no outs as Kayley Risser and Mia Meholick walked around a single by Emma Suplizio.
Snyder then struck out Lundy before Melia Mitskavich lined a ball to center that Morgan Pasternak made a nice leaping catch on but scored Risser. Snyder ended the rally there, though, fielding a comebacker off the bat of Jessy Frank.
DuBois (5-4) answered right back in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on a couple Lady Cardinal errors.
Henninger reached on an error to lead off the inning before Walker hit a ball to right field that was dropped. To make matters worse for DCC, the ball deflected out towards the wall as both Lady Beavers sprinted around the bases to make it 2-1.
DuBois added to its lead with a run in the second when Swatsworth stole home. Henninger broke for second on the play, and DCC’s Meholick threw down. They got Henninger caught in a rundown, but Swatsworth scored before Henninger was tagged out trying to dive back into first.
Snyder then stranded runners on the corners in the third before her offense added another run in the bottom of the inning when Saige Weible tripled home Pasternak, who had singled.
Swatsworth was in the middle of another rally in the fourth.
She smacked a one-out double and took third on a wild pitch on ball four to Henninger. Walker followed with a single to plate Swatsworth and put runners on the corners. However, DuBois got just the one run as Frank turned a nice 6-3 double play to end the inning.
Neither side scored in the fifth, with Snyder stranding a pair of Lady Cardinals in the frame.
Central finally got to the DuBois left in the sixth.
Frank led off the inning with a single and promptly went to third on a double by Chelsea Busatto. Hoyt followed with a groundout that scored Frank before pinch-hitter Morgan Tyler singled home Hoyt to make it 5-3. The game action was Tyler’s first since suffering an injury against Punxsutawney on April 12.
Risser stepped in and hit a hard shot up the middle that Snyder knocked down and threw to first for out No. 2. Snyder then struck out Suplizio on a low pitch, but the Lady Cardinal reached safely when the ball went to the backstop.
Meholick followed with her fourth walk of the game to load the bases for Lundy, who momentarily changed the momentum of the game when she crushed a 1-2 pitch by Snyder over the wall in right center for a grand slam to put DCC up 7-5.
DuBois grabbed that momentum right back with its two-run bottom of the sixth before it won the game in thrilling fashion in the seventh.
“I was real happy with the effort and the fact we got down 5-1 and battled back,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “We got some people in the fifth and sixth innings and finally started to get some clutch hits, and obviously the big one was Shyanne’s grand slam. When they got down 5-1, it was have been easy to collapse and they didn’t.
“We had the double play to end the fourth inning, which was big. But, we had people out of position. And, I don’t want to make excuses, but we don’t have our No. 1 pitcher (Tyler) and without her we have to move players into more unfamiliar positions.
“I was happy we were able to play with a good Five-A team. That’s a positive for us. I enjoy this game, and it’s been a competitive game all four years we’ve played it.”
DuBois is back in action at home today against St. Marys, while DCC hosts Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
DuBOIS 8,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7
Score by Innings
DCC 100 006 0 — 7
DuBois 211 102 1 — 8
There was one out when game-winning run scored
DuBois Central Catholic—7
Kayley Risser cf 3100, Emma Suplizio 3b 4120, Mia Meholick c 0100, Shyanne Lundy 1b 4124, Melia Mitskavich dp 3001, Jessy Frank ss 4110, Chelsea Busatto lf 4120, Madison Hoyt p 4001, Emily Joseph rf 2100, Morgan Tyler ph 1011, Lauren Davidson 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-7-8-7.
DuBois—8
Sarah Hanninger ss 3221, Lauren Walker 1b 4112, Morgan Pasternak cf 4110, Saige Weible rf 4011, Taylor Smith 3b 3010, Allie Snyder p 4130, Lakin Smith dp 2000, Aleigha Geer ph-dp 2011, Alexas Pfeufer c 3000, Jaden Swatsworth 3320, Brooke Chewning lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-8-12-5.
Errors: DCC 4, DuBois 1. LOB: DCC 7, DuBois 7. DP: DCC 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Suplizio, Busatto; Geer, Swatsworth. 3B: Henninger, Weible. HR: Lundy. SF: Mitskavich. SB: Swatsworth. CS: Henninger (by Meholick).
Pitching
DCC: Madison Hoyt-6 1/3 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-7 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Hoyt.