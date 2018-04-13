ALTOONA — Powered by the left arm of pitcher Sarah Snyder and an offense that pounded out 16 hits, the DuBois softball team won its third straight game Thursday by hammering Altoona, 14-0, in a full-length game.
Snyder tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one in seven innings of work. The lone hit she allowed came by the leadoff batter in the bottom of the first inning. Altoona mustered just one more runner the rest of the way — a one-out walk in the sixth.
Snyder was staked to a 3-0 lead by the time she gave up her lone hit of the day, thanks to a Lexi Ray RBI single and a two-run double by Lexi Smith. Snyder helped her own cause in the second with a RBi single as part of another three-run frame.
DuBois tacked on its seventh run in the third when Maddie Smith blasted a triple off the wall and scored one hitter later on a Kacie Means sacrifice fly.
Lexi Smith made it 8-0 in the fourth when her groundout plated Kylee Bundy, who had walked. Smith finished with three RBIs. Snyder then doubled home another run in the fifth before the Lady Beavers five more times in the seventh.
Bundy had a two-run double in the seventh, while Means later smashed a three-run double to set the eventual final score. Means had the one hit and four RBIs on the day.
Ten different Lady Beavers collected a hit in the game.
Kaylee Sadowski led that attack going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Snyder, Ray and Maddie Ho each finished with two hits.
“Sarah pitched exceptional today,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “We also hit the really well again, and everybody chipped in up and down the order. Kaylee Sawdoski had her first big day of the season for us with three hits.”
DuBois (3-1) is back in action Saturday at home against Williamsport at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.