DuBOIS — Coming off its first loss of the season, and a late-night return to town, the DuBois volleyball team bounced back in a big way Tuesday night by sweeping visiting Bradford in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.
DuBois used a balanced attack at the net and at the service line in making quick work of Bradford to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Five different Lady Beavers recorded multiple kills, led by the trio of Kelli Hoffer (10), Cayla Donahue (8) and Sydney Kaschalk (5). Lexi Smith chipped in three kills, while Taylor Smith and Amber Gallina each had two.
At the line, setter Cate Gregory led the attack with a match-high 10 points (2 aces). Kaschak posted nine points, including a match-high three aces, while Lexi Smith and Hoffer had seven and six points, respectively. Kaylee Sadowski added five points.
DuBois recorded eight aces in the match but also had 11 missed serves — one of the few area the Lady Beavers struggled in in the match.
The all-around team effort came on the heels of a tough five-set loss Monday night at Hollidaysburg. The Lady Beavers rallied from a 0-2 deficit in the match to force a fifth and deciding set, only to lose that set 15-6.
“Last nightt (at Hollidaysburg) was a tough one. We were a little fla tat start and battled back and just came up a little short in the fifth set,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “That was a stinger on the road in a long match. But, the conversation we had was you just need to chalk it up and move on because this tonight (Bradford) was a big district match.
“And, I thought they did that. The first game we were still a little flat, and we had some communications errors we don’t normally have. Overall, they buckle down when they need to, and we played smart at the net and mixed it up tonight.
“I talked with Cate (Gregory) before the match about how statistically we were overloaded on the outside. We have good options at every position, and my challenge to her in this game was to work harder at mixing it up and getting everyone involved because it opens up the offense more, and I think she did well with that tonight.
“Our serve-receive and our serving are areas we need to work on though. I think we had 10 missed serves in three games, and that’s an unforced error you can control. We just can’t afford that when we play good teams.”
Bradford inched out to an early 5-2 lead only to see DuBois quickly respond to take the lead.
An ace by Gregory, coupled with two points by Hoffer on the next rotation put DuBois up 7-6. A sideout and point momentarily regained the lead for the Lady Owls at 8-7.
However, a sideout and back-to-back points by Kaschalk on a kill and tip by Taylor Smith gave DuBois the lead for good at 10-8.
The Lady Beavers slowly pulled away from there. Lexi Smith scored back-to-back points, while Sadowski added an ace to make it 15-10. After a series of sideouts, a four-point spurt by Gregory that featured a block and tip by Kaschalk gave DuBois a commanding 21-12 advantage.
Hoffer added two more points at the line before DuBois won the set 25-15 on a sideout.
DuBois jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead in the second set and never looked back. A four-point run by Kaschalk and five-point stint by Lexi Smith helped build that big early lead that Bradford was never able to recover from.
Kaschalk added back-to-back aces on her next trip to the line as the Lady Beavers went to win the set 25-16. Donahue controlled the net in the game, slamming home four her her eight kills. Hoffer added three kills in the set.
Bradford’s Erica Marshall scored the first two points of the third set, and the Lady owls found themselves tied 4-4 with the Lady Beavers before a sideout and five-point run by Gregory promptly put DuBois up 9-4.
Hoffer had two kills in that spurt and five in the third set.
The Lady Owls didn’t go quietly thought and battled back to even the score at 10-10, but DuBois responded with a sideout and four straight points by Kaschalk to go back on top 15-10.
DuBois never trailed from there, getting single points from Hannah Ray and Alayna Cornelius and a three-point spurt by Sadowski to finish off the match with a 25-17 win in the third set.
DuBois is back in action Thursday at Brockway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.