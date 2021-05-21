BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Lady Beavers found themselves on the outside looking in in regards to the team title battle Wednesday at the District 9 Class AAA Track & Field Championships, but that doesn’t mean the squad lacked in outstanding individual performance.
DuBois actually finished with the second most D-9 titles with six, just one behind team-runner-up St. Marys which won seven. Bradford finished third in regards to titles with five, but the Lady Owls ate up a lot of other placewinner points to top the Lady Dutch for the team crown 8.5 points, 94-85.5. DuBois was third with 77.5 points.
Freshman distance runner Morgan Roemer headlined the day for the Lady Beavers as she won two gold medals, one silver and a bronze in the 4x800 relay.
Roemer pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the day to win her first District 9 gold when she beat St. Marys senior Samantha Hayes in the 800.
The two had already battled it out in the 1,600, with the top-seeded Hayes outkicking Roemer to the line by just .40 seconds. Roemer entered that race as the No. 2 seed.
As for the 800, Hayes was also the top seed, with Roemer seeded third more than eight seconds back based on their fastest times in the regular season. Roemer ruled the race though, as she grabbed the lead early and never gave it up. She dropped her personal-best time by more than four seconds to win in 2:23.13 and best Hayes by 2.19 seconds.
Roemer later cruised to victory in the 3,200 (12:00.92), winning by nearly 33 seconds, en route to being named the Co-James Manner Award winner — which is given to the meet’s MVP. She shared the honor with Bradford junior Abigail Nuzzo.
“Morgan was our team leader again, winning the half mile and 2 mile and nearly pulling off an upset victory in the mile run as well,” said DuBois coach Scott Sullivan. “We can’t wait to see how she performs at states. The competition will be incredible, but I know she will represent herself and our school well in her first trip to Shippensburg.”
Roemer was joined as an individual gold medalist by sophomore teammates Kamryn Fontaine, Peyton Grimm and Madelyn Crabtree.
Fontaine won the 100 hurdles as the second seed with a time of 16.88, while Grimm held her top-seeded billing in the long jump by ripping off a leap on 15-7 1/2 on her second jump in the finals to pull out the win.
“Kam ran a perfect race, a clean race in the 100s to win her first title,” said Sullivan. “She’s a hard worker, and it paid off for her today. She also had a personal best in the 300s. Coach (Cassidy) O’Donnell has done a great job with our hurdlers this year.”
“Peyton’s (Grimm) win in the long jump came with a dramatic finish,” added assistant coach Justin Marshall. “She and Lauren (Stroka) had to check out of the event to run the 4x100 at the start of the finals. While they were winning their medals in the relay, everyone else in the finals jumped all three jumps.
“So, when they checked back in, they were basically jumping against each other for the win. They are best friends, but both very competitive. It was really cool to watch them head to head. Peyton won it on her next to last jump, and Lauren came pretty close to her on her final jump. They did an awesome job.”
Crabtree entered districts tied for the top seed in the high jump with teammate Leah Colville and Bradford’s Kayelyn Eschrich at 4-10. Nobody cleared that height, with only the Lady Beaver duo getting over 4-8 on the day as Crabtree won the gold medal over Colville based on fewer misses at lower heights. Isabella Geist-Salone was fifth in the event.
“Madelyn put it all together today to win her first title,” added Sullivan. “We are looking forward to seeing her try and improve at states. Coach (Bill) Edward’s expertise was a big boost to our program this year. We are excited that all three (high jumpers) will be back next year.”
Grimm collected a district title on the day, as she ran the opening leg on the Lady Beavers’ gold-medal winning 4x100 relay that also featured Lauren Stroka, Kayden Barrick and Antonia Fenice. The quartet posted a 51.77 to beat St. Marys by nearly a second.
“The 4x1 relay has had their minds set on winning districts from day one,” said Marshall. “They have been working tirelessly on training and handoffs and dropped nearly a full second off their seed time for the win. Jayden (Barrick) and Antonia (Fenice) battled injuries all year, but together with Peyton (Grimm) and Lauren (Stroka), they just kept improving.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them, and I’m really glad Antonia was able to get her first trip to states in the final meet of her career. That has been her motivation since the beginning of March.”
The Lady Beavers got a pair of silver medals from Fenice in the 100 dash and Morgan Allman in the triple jump, while Olivia Dressler (200), Stroka (long jump) and the 4x400 relay teams all took home bronze medals.
Fenice (200), Julia Wirths, Fontaine (300 hurdles), Lauren Hoover (triple jump) and Kally Schrock (discus) all placed fourth in the those respective events, while Gabby Horner (100), Sidney Beers (800), Abigail Geist-Salone (300 hurdles) and Mya Jones (pole vault) posted fifth-place finishes.
All the Lady Beavers’ gold medalists will compete in the PIAA Class AAA Championships at Shippensburg University on May 28-29.
Girls
Team Standings
Bradford, B, 94. 2. St. Marys, SM, 85.50. 3. DuBois, D, 77.50. 4. Clearfield, C, 19.
3200 meter relay: 1. St. Marys (Madison Biythe, Brianna Grotzinger, Kyla Johnson, Samantha Hayes), 9:47.64.
100 meter hurdles: 1. Kamryn Fontaine, D, 16.88. 2. Lydia Brown, C. 3. Alexia Corignani, B. 4. Kelcie Little, B. 5. Danna Bender, C.
100 meter dash: 1. Isabelle Caskey, SM, 13.1. 2. Antonio Fenice, D. 3. Abigail Schleicher, B. 4. Gianna Whitaker, SM. 5. Gabrielle Horner, D.
1600 meter run: 1. Samantha Hayes, SM, 5:16.39. 2. Morgan Roemer, D. 3. Brianna Grotzinger, SM. 4. Korie Dixon, B. 5. Scarlett Singleton, C.
400 meter dash: 1. Abigail Schliecher, B, 1:01.48. 2. Emily Bosworth, B. 3. Danna Bender, C, 1:02.30. 4. Olivia Dressler, D. 5. Alayna Winters, C.
400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka, Jayden Barrick, Antonia Fenice), 51.77.
300 meter hurdles: 1. Maura Caskey, SM, 49.04. 2. Emma Swanson, B. 3. Amanda Hazel, C. 4. Kamryn Fontaine, D. 5. Abigail Geist-Salone, D.
800 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer, D, 2:23.13. 2. Samantha Hayes, SM. 3. Brianna Grotzinger, SM. 4. Hannah Lary, B. 5. Sidney Beers, D.
200 meter dash: 1. Abigail Schleicer, B, 27.15. 2. Isabelle Caskey, SM. 3. Olivia Dressler, D. 4. Antonio Fenice, D. 5. Gianna Whitaker, SM.
3200 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer, D, 12:00.92. 2. Korie Dixon, B. 3. Kyla Johnson, SM. 4. Julia Wirths, D. 5. Kelsie Bellotti, SM.
1600 meter relay: 1. St. Marys (Vivianne Catalone, Maura Caskey, Brianna Grotzinger, Samantha Hayes), 4:11.18.
Pole vault: 1. Abigail Nuzzo, B, 9-0. 2. Kara Longo, B. 3. Mackenzie Lucas, B. 4. Maddy Wittman, SM. 5. Mya Jones, D.
High jump: 1. Madelyn Crabtree, D, 4-08. 2. Leah Colville, D. 3. Kayelyn Eschrich, B. 4. Holly Anthony, SM. 5. Isabella Geist-Salone, D.
Long jump: 1. Peyton Grimm, D, 15-07.50. 2. Maura Caskey, SM. 3. Lauren Stroka, D. 4. Abigail Nuzzo, B. 5. Alayna Winters, C.
Triple jump: 1. Abigail Nuzzo, B, 32-01.50. 2. Morgan Allman, D. 3. Kelcie Little, B. 4. Lauren Hoover, D. 5. Maura Caskey, SM.
Shot put: 1. Payton Bauer, SM, 36-01. 2. Allyson Luke, B. 3. Sophia Asp, B. 4. Rylee Nicklas, SM. 5. Jasmine Carney, D.
Discus: 1. Peyton Bauer, SM, 94-11. 2. Sophia Asp, B. 3. Allyson Luke, B. 4. Kally Schrock, D. 5. Lilly Kemick, B.
Javelin: 1. Abigail Nuzzo, B, 107-01. 2. Rylee Nicklas, SM. 3. Jayne Sette, SM. 4. Lindsey Kerlin, C. 5. Alycia Edwards, C.