DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season with a 7-0 sweep of visiting Brockway Thursday evening.
The match of of the night was at No. 3 singles, where DuBois’ Stephanie Juarez and Brockway’s Taylor Rhed battled for well over two hours.
In the end, it was Juarez securing a wild 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5) 10-7 victory in the tiebreaker to help the Lady Beavers secure the sweep.
At No. 1 singles, Jessica Askey held off Selena Buttery 7-6 (7-2) in the first set before securing a 6-2 second-set victory to pick up the win.
DuBois’ Grace Askey also got all she could handle in her opening set at No. 2 singles from Lady Rover Morgan Pirow, winning the opening set 7-5 before picking up a 6-1 win in set two to secure the sweep.
The No. 4 singles match saw Lady Beaver Olivia Reed and Brockway’s Hanna Zuccolotto, as Reed came away with a 6-4, 6-3 win.
In doubles action, it was DuBois’ Jess Askey and Reed teaming up to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles over Buttery and Pirow.
Kaylee George and Claire Shaffer won the No. 2 doubles match by a score of 8-5 over Zuccolotto and Rhed, who was coming off her marathon No. 3 singles match.
The No. 3 doubles match saw Rachel Kister and Lydia Dixon defeat Leah Trunzo and Maci Dixon by a score of 8-4.
Brockway returns to the court today as they travel to face Clearfield at 3:30 p.m., while DuBois hits the road to take on Punxsutawney Tuesday.