DuBOIS — DuBois led from start to finish on its way to a bounce-back 43-31 victory over visiting Clearfield Tuesday night.
With the win, the Lady Beavers snapped a two-game losing streak and got back above .500 for the season at 6-5.
“We’re getting better, the girls are still young, but this was a good win for us,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “We have six games in 10 days, so it’s gonna be hard on the girls and hopefully we’ll be able to stay healthy and move forward from this.”
Saige Weible and Abby Guiher, who finished tied for a game-high in points with 14 apiece, gave DuBois a lead it would never relinquish.
Weible got the scoring started by corralling a loose ball and scoring on the opening possession of the game just 14 seconds in, before Guiher added her first of four three-pointers on the night at the 6:01 mark of the first.
The visitors got within a point at 5-4 on a jumper by Megan Durandetta with 4:20 left in the first, which proved to be the final points of the quarter for the Lady Bison as DuBois closed the frame on a 5-0 run.
Guiher sparked the run with her second trey of the opening quarter on the ensuing possession, as Lauren Walker accounted for the only points for either side over the final four minutes of the quarter when she banked in a jumper with 53 seconds remaining to help give the Lady Beavers a 10-4 edge heading into the second quarter.
Clearfield got back within a point on two occasions early in the second quarter as Durandetta opened the scoring with a three-pointer before Tesa Miller added a bucket on the inside to make it a 10-9 game.
The two teams then went back-and-forth over the middle portions of the quarter, as Guiher drained her third trey of the night during the stretch followed by a jumper from Riley Ryen that got the Lady Bison back to within three at 16-13 with 2:53 to go before the half.
The Lady Beavers responded by closing the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 22-13 lead into the half, as Weible got the run started with back-to-back scores on the inside, the second coming on an uncontested look after Guiher drove hard to the basket, drew a double-team and delivered a nice pass to Weible under the hoop.
Allie Snyder scored the final points of the half as she went 2-of-2 at the foul line for DuBois with 1:38 remaining in the first half.
Clearfield was able to get back within six points early in the third quarter, but that was as close as it would come in the second half, as the Lady Beavers countered all of the visitors’ runs down the stretch.
“We tried to tell them once we got the lead that we wanted to run some clock and get some longer possessions,” Kriner said. “But like I said they’re young and they’re learning, so hopefully each game we learn a little bit more and can do away with those unforced errors.”
DuBois used a 7-0 run in the middle portions of the third to cushion its lead as Guiher added her fourth trey of the night between baskets on the inside from Weible and Snyder.
Weible later closed the scoring in the frame with a bucket in the paint with 27 seconds left in the third quarter to send the Lady Beavers into the fourth quarter with a 36-23 advantage.
After Alaina Fedder started the scoring in the fourth quarter for the Lady Bison, DuBois used a 7-0 run to put the game away.
Olivia Johnson got the run started with a score on the inside after grabbing an offensive rebound before a pair of scores on the inside from Weible, both off strong assists from a teammate.
The first came when Sarah Henninger found Weible driving into the paint from outside the arc, before Guiher drove to the inside and dished off to Weible for the score.
Johnson finished the run by going 1-of-2 at the foul line to make it a 18-point game (43-25) with 5:29 left to play.
The free throw proved to be the final points of the night for the Lady Beavers, as Clearfield closed the game on a 6-0 run, with four of the points coming from the free-throw line, to trim the final deficit to 12.
“There was a lot of positives to take away from this game, a lot more positives than negatives,” Kriner said. “We’re excited about the next two weeks and hopefully we can find a way to win some more games to get into the playoffs.”
DuBois is back in action today on the road against Bradford at 7:30 p.m.