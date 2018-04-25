BRADFORD — The DuBois track and field teams made the long trek north to Bradford Tuesday and come home with a split.
The Lady Beavers pulled out a thrilling, down-to-the-wire 75.5-74.5 victory against the Lady Owls in a battle between girls programs that have owned District 9 the past 15 years.
Either DuBois (8 titles) or Bradford (7 titles) have won the team crown at the Dsitrict 9 Class AAA Championships during that stretch, with St. Marys (2002) being the last school outside the duo to win the team title.
Bradford won the boys meet Tuesday, 96-54.
The girls meet came down to the true definition of team, as DuBois used its depth — particularly in the field events where the Lady Beavers earned 20 of the possible 27 points.
All those seconds and third helped DuBois overcome the fact Bradford finished with a 10-8 edge in victories, including winning two of the three relay events.
Clinger led the field contingent with a pair of wins in the shot put (33-7) and discus (101-9). Clinger led a sweep in the discus, with twin sister Courtney Clinger placing second and Danielle Baumgartner third.
DuBois also got big wins in the field from Caitlin Drahushak in the javelin (95-8) and Jerica Fischer in the high jump (4-10). Head coach Scott Sullivan said the javelin was among the last set of results to come in, and that both coaches had athletes who said they won.
In the end, it was Drahushak won had the longest throw to help DuBois come away with the victory.
On the track, Julie Marchioni and Kyra Hoover each posted a pair of victories.
Marchioni won the 800 (2:30) and Hoover the 400 (1:06.3), while the duo paired up with Trulee Stainbrook and Lauren Usaitis to capture the meet-opening 4x800 relay (11:02).
Maddison King captured the Lady Beavers’ other first place in the 100 hurdles (16.8). She also was second in the 300 hurdles and triple jump.
DuBois also got runner-up finishes from Reese Sayers (100, 300 hurdles) Emalee Horner (1,600), Usaitis (3,200), Kelli Hoffer (long jump) and Marissa King (pole vault).
A host of Lady Beavers also captured key third-place points in Sayers (long jump), Julia Bashline (100 hurdles), Alana Burton (100, 200), Usaitis (1,600), Ashley Stewart (400), Stainbrook (800), Antonia Fenice (200), Horner (3,200), Gabby Snyder (shot pu9t), Hoffer (triple jump) and Krista Karper (high jump).
“Crystal lead the way today with impressive wins in the shot put and discus,” said Sullivan. “Actually, the whole field team stepped up and scored 20 of the possible 27 points in the field.
“We swept the disc with Courtney (Clinger) and Danielle’s (Baumgartner) big throws and then Gabby (Snyder) scored a huge third place point in the shot put. Earlier in the day Cait (Drahushak) uncorked a big throw in the jav to secure our first place sweep in all three throwing events.
“This was the classic team effort. Second- and third-place finishers were the real winners today to just barely beat a very sound, well-coached Bradford squad.”
On the boys’ side, DuBois collected six wins by five different athletes.
Kyle Hopson was the Beavers’ lone double winner, as he capture top honors in the 200 dash (23.9) and long jump (19-9 3/4). he was second in the 100 to teammate Kenny Garvey, who crossed the line in 11.5 seconds.
Andrew Boyle added a win in the track in the 800 (2:08), while Riley Barnett took home the javelin with a throw of 151-2.
DuBois’ final win came from Jordan Meinert in the high jump (5-10). Meinert added second-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump.
The Beavers had two other second-place finishers in Layton Yarus (400), Brenden Saunders (300 hurdles), while Saunders (110 hurdles), Logan Wells (1,600), Caleb Hook (200), Barnett (shot put), Garvey (high jump) and Coby Grimm (pole vault) were third in their respective events.
Both DuBois teams teams return to action Friday at the Mars Invite.
