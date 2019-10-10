DuBOIS — Altoona’s persistent pressure in the DuBois end of the field finally paid of eight minutes into overtime as the visitors tallied the lone goal in the extra period to come away with a 1-0 victory Wednesday night.
In the 88th minute, Cassie Kyle fired the Lady Mountain Lions’ 41st shot of the game form the edge of the 18-yard box.
Kyle’s low shot found its way through a crowd of players in the middle of the box and appeared to take a deflection as it rolled inside the far post to give Altoona the victory.
The visitors held the possession for most of the night, firing shot after shot towards goal, many of which sailed just high or wide of the net and the others were all turned away by DuBois goalkeeper Kara Tilson.
“I think that’s probably one of the best games I’ve ever seen Kara play in goal,” DuBois head coach Mike Town said. “She stood strong in there, she took some knocks, but she just kept making save after save.”
“Our defense was doing everything they could to help support her and limit the good opportunities, they forced them (Altoona) to take some shots that weren’t as ideal as they would’ve liked.”
The sophomore keeper finished the game with 18 saves for the Lady Beavers.
Tilson also has her defense to thank, as the Lady Beavers deflected and blocked several shots on the night, including a pair of shots turned away on the goal line by Stefanie Hoyt.
The first of those came in the 14th minute off of the visiting side’s third corner earned in the early going, as a sweeping corner kick found its way into the middle of the DuBois box.
The ball took a couple of deflections and appeared to be kicked by a DuBois defender towards its own far post, but that is where Hoyt was stationed as she saved a sure goal and cleared the ball out of danger.
While Altoona had plentiful scoring opportunities in the opening half, the Lady Beavers were not able to get much going in the offensive half.
The home side did not record a shot on goal until the 36th minute, when Isabella Beers’ shot was turned away by Lady Mountain Lion keeper Julia Lane.
DuBois’ best scoring opportunity in the opening half came in the final two minutes, as Kiara Trethewey’s pressure forced a turnover inside the Altoona box.
Trethewey fired a shot towards the near post, but the ball drifted just wide and into the outside netting as the game remained scoreless heading into the half.
The two sides traded scoring opportunities in the early portions of the second half before Altoona dominated most of the possession over the final 30 minutes of regulation.
Just over six minutes after the break the Lady Beavers looked to break the ice as Trethewey sent a cross into the box to Beers, who was making a run at the far post.
Beers outran her defender, but the ball drifted just out of reach for an attempt on goal as DuBois’ lone shot of the second half came just over a minute later, while the visitors had 24 shots between the Lady Beavers’ last shot and the end of the second half.
Near the midway point of the second half the visitors had another golden opportunity to convert off a corner kick, as the ball found its way to Delainey Wisor who fired a shot towards the right post.
Just like she did in the first half, Hoyt covered the post on the set piece and was there to turn away the well-struck shot to keep the game tied.
In the 66th minute, Altoona had a prime opportunity to get on the board when it earned a free kick from 19-yards out at the top of the box.
Ashtyn Hileman took the kick, as the ball deflected through the wall and to a Lady Mountain Lion attacker just outside the 6-yard box, but Tilson was there to make yet another save.
Despite Altoona’s constant pressure, it was unable to find the back of the net in regulation as the game headed into the first of two potential 10-minute sudden death overtime periods.
The Lady Mountain Lions appeared to end the game just under four minutes into overtime when Kyle knocked in a loose ball off of her team’s 13th corner kick of the night.
However, Tilson was fouled on the play as she looked to track down the ball as the goal was wiped off the board and play continued.
Just over four minutes later Kyle put an end to the game for good when her sweeping shot from the far side of the box found the side netting to give Altoona the 1-0 victory.
Altoona finished with a 41-5 edge in shots in the game as well as a 13-0 edge in corner kicks.
“We’re up against a very talented, hard fighting squad like Altoona and to take them that long holding them without a goal, that’s pretty impressive,” Town said.
“We didn’t create as much offensive opportunities as we would’ve liked, but to keep a powerhouse like them off the scoreboard that long is impressive.”
DuBois hosts Hollidaysburg Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. for its final home game before closing out the regular season on the road at Bradford Oct. 17.