DuBOIS — A fourth-quarter rally by DuBois fell just short as it suffered a hard-fought 53-42 loss to visiting Punxsutawney Thursday night.
The Lady Beavers, who were playing on back-to-back nights and coming off a resounding victory over Brookville, trailed for most of the night, but were able to get within three points on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter.
However, Punxsutawney was able to use a strong free-throw shooting performance to close out the game, as it went 8-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, with six of those makes coming in the final minute of play.
The defeat snapped a five-game winning streak for DuBois (10-6) as it went 5-1 in its six games played over a 10-day stretch starting with a win over Clearfield on Jan. 14.
“The score really wasn’t indicative of the game because at the end we had to foul to try to stop the clock and they (Punxsy) made their foul shots,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “We still made some mistakes down the stretch, but that happens.”
“We’re on a roll right now, even though this was a loss, it was still a good game and that’s what I told the girls afterwards, I said they shouldn’t hang their heads because they played a good game against a good team, they’re the best team in the league.”
Olivia Johnson hit a pair of foul shots to give the Lady Beavers the lead in the opening minute, before Punxsutawney used a 6-0 run in the span of 1:26 to take the lead for good.
DuBois was held to just one made field goal in the opening frame, as Alexis Pfeufer hit a jump shot with 13 seconds to left, while the home side’s only other point of the quarter came on another free throw by Johnson.
A three-pointer from Riley Presloid and a bucket by Bella Martino gave Punxsy a 11-3 lead before Pfeufer’s score cut the deficit to six points heading into the second quarter.
The two sides traded scores in the second, before a three-pointer by Presloid gave the Lady Chucks their first double-digit lead of the night (21-11) with 1:34 left in the half.
DuBois’ Abby Guiher responded with a 5-0 run all on her own, scoring on the inside on the ensuing possession before draining a three-pointer with 27 ticks left to cut the deficit in half.
Kierstin Riley closed out the scoring in the second quarter with a basket with 14 seconds remaining to send Punxsy into the half up 23-16.
The third quarter was more of the same, as the teams went back-and-forth with neither being able to fully capture the momentum.
In the end, DuBois was able to cut into the deficit by two as a floater in the lane by Guiher with 31 seconds left in the frame brought the score to 31-26 entering the final eight minutes.
The Lady Beavers had a chance to come even closer with a possession in the closing seconds, but a turnover ended any hopes of making it a one-possession game.
Turnovers plagued DuBois on the night, as it gave the ball away 23 times in the loss compared to just six giveaways by the Lady Chucks.
The middle portions of the fourth quarter was when the Lady Beavers began to make a run, as three straight trips down the court saw Saige Weible score on the inside before Isabella Geist-Salone went 1-of-2 from the foul line and Guiher hit a pair from the line.
Weible led DuBois with 12 points, while Guiher followed with 11 and Johnson added 10 along with 14 rebounds to record a double-double.
The 5-0 run got DuBois back within a possession at 39-36 with 3:16 left in the game.
Sarah Weaver responded by hitting both ends of a one-and-one on Punxsy’s next trip down the floor, as Weible took in a pass form Sarah Henninger and scored on the other end to bring the home side back within three points.
From that point, Punxsutawney closed the game on a 12-4 run, with half of those points coming from the line, as it closed out the 11-point win.
Ryley Casaday scored a pair of buckets in the span of just 12 seconds to begin to put the game away, as the first came on an offensive rebound and the second came on the heels of a DuBois turnover.
Guiher brought the home side back within five with a score with just under a minute to go, then Riley and Presloid put the end to any hopes of a comeback by both going 2-of-2 at the line.
Henninger hit a pair of foul shots down the stretch for the Lady Beavers, before Weaver closed the scoring with a pair of free throws and a score off a turnover in the closing seconds to bring the final score to 53-42.
“I was proud of our girls, they played well and hustled hard especially for playing back-to-back nights,” Kriner said. “I’m seeing good things and hopefully we can continue on this path and finish strong.”
DuBois travels to Elk County Catholic Wednesday as it will look to avenge a 43-32 loss to the Lady Crusaders at home back on Dec. 18.