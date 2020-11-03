BROCKWAY — DuBois saw its bounce back season come to an end with a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bradford in the District 9 Class 3A championship game Monday night at Frank Varischetti Field.
“I’m really proud of this team, from when we started in June with a new coaching staff and some new players, to come out and make the playoffs and represent well tonight,” DuBois first-year head coach Steve Graeca said.
“Although things did not go our way tonight, we were competitive throughout the entire game despite the score and I’m proud of the girls and how they came together.”
The top-seed Lady Owls got off to a dominant start, scoring on their first three shots of the game to take a 3-0 lead just 11:11 into the game.
While Bradford got the scoring started, it was DuBois coming just inches away from taking an early advantage.
On the game’s first shot in the 2nd minute, Lady Beaver freshman Emily Graeca fired a shot from well outside the box that found its way over the head of Lady Owl keeper Lea Kakolewski, who was slightly off her line on the play.
Graeca’s looping shot did not drop quick enough however, as the ball clanged off the cross bar and out of play as the game remained scoreless at the 1:25 mark of the first half.
Exactly four minutes later Bradford found the back of the net on its first shot of the night, as Mackenzie Lucas made a long run around the right side of the defense and into the box.
The Lady Owl senior then fired a shot on goal, beating DuBois goalkeeper Kara Tilson to her right to give Bradford a lead it would never relinquish on its way to a third D-9 title in as many years.
Bradford doubled its lead just 1:20 later when Maddi Cowburn was able to keep the ball in bounds at the end line to the right of the net then beat Tilson on a 1-on-1 opportunity to make it 2-0 just 6:45 into the game.
Kelsea Austin then got in on the scoring for the Lady Owls, converting off a strong cross by Marissa Miller at the 11:11 mark of the opening half to make it 3-0.
Both teams had a handful of scoring opportunities over the final 28-plus minutes of the first half, but in the end Bradford took the three-goal advantage into the locker room.
After surrendering the three goals on consecutive shots, Tilson made back-to-back saves less than a minute apart in the 15th and 16th minutes to keep her team within striking distance.
The Lady Beavers then began to pick up the pressure in Bradford’s half, as Rachel Sickeri sent a through ball to Monica Scotto in the 18th minute, but the senior’s shot drifted wide of the post.
Scotto, along with Riley West, Natalie Zartman and Amanda Weber played their final game with the Lady Beavers in the loss.
“The four seniors started out by winning the district title and then they fell on some hard times and now they’ve set this program back in the right direction,” Graeca said.
Tilson recorded DuBois’ first shot on goal less than a minute later, but Kakolewski was there to make the save, as the senior keeper made another save 33 seconds later on a close-ranger header by Sickeri.
Sickeri had yet another scoring opportunity in the 26th minute as Graeca sent a long free kick into the middle of the box, but the Lady Owls net minder was able to make yet another save, as Kakolweski finished with 10 saves in the win.
Tilson also made a handful of saves down the stretch in the second half as the junior keeper finished with eight saves for DuBois.
A pair of shots on goal in the final 40 seconds by Sickeri, including one with just two seconds remaining in the half, were turned away as the Lady Beavers faced a three-goal deficit at the break.
Bradford quickly pushed its lead to four goals just 45 seconds into the second half when Austin’s shot from outside of the box deflected off a defender and snuck inside the right post to make it 4-0.
The goal frame was unfriendly to the Lady Beavers once again in the 46th minute, as Sickeri appeared to beat Kakolewski from outside the 18-yard box, but the ball bounced off the left post and back into play.
DuBois got a friendly bounce a minute later as Austin’s shot off a pass from Cowburn went high and off the cross bar as the game remained 4-0 into the middle portions of the second half.
Sickeri was finally able to get DuBois on the board in the 61st minute, as she made a long run through the middle of the field around a few defenders before curving a shot into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Five minutes later Graeca made a strong run into the box before being tripped up, as she appeared to have earned a penalty on the play, but the referees determined the foul occurred outside of the box, as Graeca’s ensuing free kick drifted wide of the left post.
Austin closed the scoring with just under five minutes left in the game as she made a long run into the box and was able to sneak a shot past a charging Tilson to bring the final score to 5-1.
Losing just four seniors and returning a large core of key players, Graeca is looking for the Lady Beavers to build on the bounce back year and find continued success in the coming seasons.
“I think DuBois girls soccer is going to go even higher in the next couple of years,” Graeca said.
BRADFORD 5, DuBOIS 1
Score by Halves
DuBois 0 1 — 1
Bradford 3 2 — 5
First Half
B—Mackenzie Lucas, 5:25
B—Maddi Cowburn, 6:45
B—Kelsea Austin (Marissa Miller assist), 11:11
Second Half
B—Own goal, (Shot deflected in off defender), 40:45
D—Rachel Sickeri, 60:10
B—Kelsea Austin, 75:13
Statistics
Shots: DuBois 19, Bradford 20. Saves: DuBois 8 (Kara Tilson 8, Jasmine Carney 0), Bradford 10 (Lea Kakolewski). Corner kicks: DuBois 2, Bradford 5.