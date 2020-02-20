HOLLIDAYSBURG — DuBois head coach Keith Kriner knew going into Wednesday night’s District 6/8/9 5A semifinal that his Lady Beavers were the underdog against Hollidaysburg, and fans of the two teams knew it as well since DuBois had lost during the season by more than 20 points when the two met up.
But that didn’t keep his team from making the hometown Lady Tigers uncomfortable for a little more than two quarters.
“We just don’t have the stamina to stick with a team like that because they can push it up the floor a lot more than we can,” said Kriner, who watched that happen in the third quarter en route to a 62-36 loss, ending the Lady Beavers’ season at 13-11. “We told our girls at halftime that if it weren’t for that long 3 she bombed in the first half, it would be 19-13.”
That long 3-pointer was from sophomore Marin Miller, and long is a kind word. Miller, who finished with 29 points for Hollidaysburg (17-6), launched the shot before even getting to mid-court to beat the first-quarter buzzer and make it 14-7 in favor of the Lady Tigers.
“Oh my goodness, she is phenomenal ... a sophomore that can play basketball like that,” Kriner said. “It’s tough to find someone who can run with when she doesn’t have the ball, let alone when she does have it.”
DuBois only trailed by nine at halftime, 22-13, thanks to buckets from Saige Weible, Lauren Walker, Madison Rusnica and Abby Guiher. Every time Miller and her teammates would try to get something going in the first half, DuBois was there to stay within striking distance.
“Every game you come out and nothing is guaranteed,” Hollidaysburg coach Deana Jubeck said. “We knew they would come out and play hard.They were the underdogs. We just had to make sure we played a full 32 minutes.”
DuBois cut it to eight at 24-16 early in the third on two Olivia Johnson free throws. She kept it at 10 at 32-22 with a putback at the 5:11 mark.
“When they turned up the heat defensively, physically, that is when the tide turned,” Kriner said. “That is when they pulled away from us. We tried to tell our girls we don’t play basketball up in District 9 like they do here (in District 6). It is a very physical game down here. We told them they just have to play through it.”
Even though DuBois scored 16 points in the third, Hollidaysburg totaled 24 points. It went from 32-22 to 46-29 by the end of the frame. Miller added nine points to go with six from freshman Sydni Lear.
“Doing what we do best is playing defense,” Jubeck said of the difference in the second half. “We wanted to make sure we got out and got some easy transitions baskets from what our defense was giving us.”
DuBois, which was outscored, 16-7, in the final frame, played a game without any seniors on its roster. That was something that was not lost on Kriner.
“We told our girls this will be good for us as we move forward,” he said. “At one point, when we were still in the game, we had two freshman out on the floor so I see that as a positive because that’s a good team over there.”
Weible, a junior, finished with 12 points while two other juniors, Guiher and Johnson, added seven points each.
“I thought it was a very good year for us,” Kriner said. “I did tell people we would surprise some people. A lot of people didn’t think we would even make the playoffs because at our school, you have to have a .500 record or better and we did that. I take that as a big positive.”
Lear finished with 12 points for Hollidaysburg, which will play Portage on Saturday at noon at Mount Aloysius for the district title.