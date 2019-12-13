DuBOIS — After a strong opening quarter, DuBois saw its lead slowly disappear as the night went on as it held off Ridgway in the closing seconds to secure a 30-27 victory on the road Thursday night.
The Lady Beavers jumped out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter of play, but were never able to put Ridgway away, as the home side fought back in the second half to get as close as one in the final minute.
The game then came down to free throw shooting, as it was DuBois, particularly junior Abby Guiher, who was the lone bright spot offensively for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois (3-1) clung to a 28-26 lead in the final minute of play, but turned the ball over with a traveling violation as the Lady Elkers had an opportunity to tie the game.
Out of a timeout with 22.5 seconds left to play, Ridgway’s Gabbi Rohr drove hard to the basket and drew a foul with 3.2 seconds remaining as she looked to tie the game with a pair of free throws.
However, the senior’s first free throw bounced off the front rim, as she was able to convert the second to make it a one-point game.
On the ensuing inbounds play, Guiher drew a foul and headed to the line for a one-and-one with 1.3 seconds left, as she calmly drained both free throws to push the lead to three.
Ridgway quickly got the ball inbounds to Rohr who took a few dribbles across mid-court and put up a deep three-pointer just before the buzzer, but the shot bounced off the back of the rim as the Lady Beavers hung on for the 30-27 victory.
“I’m not taking anything away from them (Ridgway), because they played great, we couldn’t get the ball down to our bigs and we just choked up after the first quarter and made some bad mental mistakes,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said.
“We did escape with the win, so hopefully we can build on this and learn, they are young and its still early in the season.”
Rohr got the scoring started in the first quarter by going 1-of-2 at the foul line 39 seconds into the game before DuBois went on a 12-2 run to take the lead for good.
Guiher sparked the run with two of her three three-pointers on the night, while Sarah Henninger added a pair of scores and Olivia Johnson finished off the run with a bucket on the inside.
Christina Fullem closed the scoring in the frame with a basket for Ridgway (2-1) as the visitors took a seven-point lead into the second quarter.
The Lady Beavers stretched their lead to nine in the second quarter on a pair of Taylor Smith free throws before a quick 6-0 spurt by Ridgway got it back within three.
Rohr scored on back-to-back possessions for the Lady Elkers before a bucket by Fullem made it a 16-13 game with 3:45 to play in the opening half.
DuBois then closed the half on a 4-0 run from that point behind a pair of Guiher free throws and a score by Isabella Geist-Salone off a nice dish from Henninger who recorded a steal on the other end as the visitors took a 20-13 lead into the half.
The Lady Beavers were then unable to get anything to fall on the offensive end in the third quarter, as their only four points in the frame came from four Guiher free throws, while Ridgway opened the quarter on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 22.
Julie Peterson started the run with a score and hit a jump shot to tie the game with 1:34 to go in the quarter before Guiher hit a pair of foul shots on the next trip down the court to help send DuBois into the final quarter holding onto a two-point advantage.
Guiher finished the night with a game-high 17 points behind her trio of three-points and a 8-of-9 night at the free-throw line.
“Abby (Guiher) has stepped up and she’s a team leader, as are the other juniors, but Abby has pretty much taken the team under her wing,” Kriner said. “The girls look to her for leadership, but we’re telling them, we’ve gotta play as a team and we can’t keep relying on one player every game, so hopefully we can start spreading it around a little bit more.”
The Lady Elkers then tied the game for the final time on a pair of Lindsay Steis free throws at the 6:38 mark of the fourth, before Guiher’s third trey of the night just 11 seconds later gave DuBois the lead for good.
Both teams then went scoreless for the next four minutes and change before a basket by Rohr at the 2:16 mark, which proved to be the final made field goal of the night as it the game then became a free-throw shooting contest, which was narrowly won by DuBois.
Rohr led the Lady Elkers with 10 points, while Fullem chipped in seven and Steis added six on the night.
“The bottom line is we have to learn to win as a team,” Ridgway head coach John Bennardi said. “We need to be in these type of games, so come January and February we can finish out games.”
“I felt we really came to play, it was a tremendous effort from the girls tonight, there is always going to be something to work on, but the effort is there.”
Both teams return to the court Monday as DuBois hosts Central Mountain while Ridgway travels to face Cameron County.