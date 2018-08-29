DuBOIS — While some believe that riding a wave is only about getting to the top as fast as possible then freewheeling down the wall, others are convinced that it’s about riding it as far as you can for as long as you can while enjoying the high points along the way.
Count the DuBois Area High School girls volleyball team among those that believe the latter.
Seventh-year head coach Jason Gustafson (10th overall) has certainly given his best effort at that, slowly building a program that enjoyed unmatched success last year by winning the District 9 Class 3A championship — the program’s first district crown since 1999.
And even though the Lady Beavers lost a core of players — including seniors Danessa Allison, Lexi Ray and Kylee Bundy — that were instrumental in much of that success over the last few years, Gustafson feels that there are still plenty of pieces in place to keep the ride going.
“There’s no doubt that we’ll will miss the play of those girls,” Gustafson said. “In terms of filling those spots, we’ll drop off a little at some places, but where I think that we’ve improved is our back-row play.
“We’re definitely playing better floor defense, and we’re receiving serve as well as we did last year. Those are two pluses, especially at this time of year. We also have a couple of girls that have developed some aggressive serves which will help.
“So, I think that we’ve improved some things which will help offset the things that we lost. We’re going to be fine, it’s just going to look a little different.”
As always, offense will be a key for the Lady Beavers and it all starts with their ability to put the ball in play.
“Serve-receive is probably going to be the determining factor between (whether someone) starts or not,” Gustafson said. “It’s really not about who’s bringing what at the net but who are we getting the more consistent ball-handling from. The reason that I say that is that if we’re passing the ball well, then we have a lot of options.
“If we’re not, then we only have one option and we have to determine who’s going to put the ball away and who’s not. I’d rather have a wide-open and more consistent offense than only rely on one arm to put the ball away.”
Last season, the Lady Beavers were fairly tight in their rotation, using about seven or eight players in most matches.
This year things are likely to open up a little as Gustafson says that he expects a core of eight to nine to see much of the time but fully expects to go as deep as 13 in some matches.
While the exact rotation is likely to change throughout the season, and perhaps even before, those 13 are likely to be junior Cate Gregory at setter, juniors Amber Gallina and Sydney Kashalk along with sophomore Taylor Smith in the middle, senior Kelli Hoffer and juniors Cayla Donahue, Kaylee Sadowski and Alayna Cornelius on the outside, senior Lexi Smith and juniors Brynlie Galiczynski and Hanna Ray on the right side and senior Abby Lecker and junior Lexi Forbes at libero.
DuBois does have some concerns heading into the season, primarily about its ability to slow the play of its competition.
“My biggest concerns right now are our blocking at the net and how well we’ll be able to challenge teams that are bringing a good hitter at us, and consistency at the service line,” Gustafson said. “Last year, we were able to put enough pressure on the other team’s serve-receive that it made things easier for us offensively.”
Gustafson will also be joined this season by assistant Brooks Carr who takes over for longtime assistant Craig Avery.
DuBois will open the season at the Northern Cambria Tournament this weekend.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kelli Hoffer, Abby Lecker, Lexi Smith.
Juniors: Brynlie Galiczynski, Amber Gallina, Alayna Cornelius, Lexi Forbes, Cayla Donahue, Kaylee Sadowski, Hannah Ray, Sydney Kaschalk, Cate Gregory.
Sophomores: Emma Torretti, Melina Petrick, Taylor Smith, Lakin Smith.
Freshmen: Bella Gregory, Eden Galiczynski, Abby Geist-Salone, Leah Colville, Ashlyn West, Hannah Spinda, Rachel Radaker, Lauren Walker.
