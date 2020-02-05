DuBOIS — DuBois was unable to overcome the hot shooting of visiting Bradford as it suffered a 68-45 loss Tuesday night.
The Lady Beavers, who have now dropped four of their last five games, fell behind 24-11 after the opening quarter as Bradford drained six three-pointers in the opening frame.
In all, the Lady Owls finished the night with 10 made threes on their way to the resounding victory to avenge a 50-38 loss on their home floor to DuBois back on Jan. 15.
“They were hitting their three balls, we were prepared for their drive and dish game, or we thought we were,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “We had to to try to go to a different defense, but they were still getting some open looks and hitting their shots.”
“Up in Bradford, they didn’t hit anything and we won, then down here they hit everything, I give them all the credit in the world, they are hitting their stride at the right time.”
DuBois (11-8) never led on the night as the visitors jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a three-pointer from Erica Marshall that got the scoring started a minute into the game.
Alexis Pfeufer got the Lady Beavers on the board with a three-pointer at the 6:08 mark of the first quarter, which started a stretch of four straight possession with made threes between the two teams.
After DuBois got another trey from Abby Guiher, Marshall responded with a three-pointer of her own to push the lead back to five.
On the Lady Beavers’ following possession, Olivia Johnson came down with an offensive rebound and scored on the inside to make it a three-point game before Bradford used a 8-0 run to push its lead to double figures for the first time at 19-8 with 1:39 remaining in the first.
The Lady Owls eventually took a 24-11 lead after one quarter of play behind another Marshall three-pointer in the final minute, as she finished the frame with a trio of threes and 10 points to pace the visitors.
Alanna Benson capped an 8-2 run in the second quarter to give Bradford its first 20-point advantage of the game at 34-14 with 1:44 to play before the half.
DuBois got scores from Madison Rusnica and Guiher in the final minute of the second quarter as it trimmed the deficit to 16 heading into the half.
The Lady Beavers carried that momentum over into the second half, as Johnson scored on the inside just four seconds into the third quarter as she accounted for the first four points of the frame in the opening 41 seconds.
Saige Weible would later come away with a steal under the basket and draw a foul, as she took to the foul line with a chance to bring DuBois back within 10 at the 6:45 mark of the quarter.
Weible was only able to sink 1-of-2 at the line, as it remained an 11-point game before Bradford went on a 7-0 run to stretch its lead back out to 18.
The final gasp for the home side then came on a 4-0 run on a pair of free throws from Weible followed by a bucket on the inside by Johnson to get within 14 with 4:35 remaining in the third.
Bradford then closed on a 6-2 run behind a pair of three-pointers from Hannah Lary, who knocked down five threes on the night on the way to a game-high 22 points, around two free throws from Weible as it took a 47-29 advantage into the fourth.
A back-and-forth fourth quarter saw the teams combine for 21 trips to the foul line as in the end the Lady Owls were able to add five points to the their lead to bring the final score to 68-45.
Johnson led DuBois with 12 points in the loss, while Guiher added 11 and Weible chipped in eight, all of which came from there free-throw line.
“Hopeful we’re going to be able to learn from this and we have two regular season games left before the playoffs so we can use this game to learn and move forward,” Kriner said.
DuBois is back in action Thursday on the road against Punxsutawney before closing out the regular season Feb. 11 at Bellefonte.