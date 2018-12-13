DuBOIS — DuBois used a strong defensive effort, holding Ridgway under 10 points in all four quarters, to secure a 51-27 victory at home Thursday.
The Lady Beavers led from start to finish on their way to the victory, as Olivia Johnson got the scoring started with a basket in the opening minute.
After Maddie Smith knocked down a pair of free throws for the home side, Casey Woodford got the Lady Elkers on the board with a basket to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the early going.
DuBois then went on a 8-0 run to pull in front 12-2, as Taylor Smith knocked down a pair of shots and Maddie Smith knocked down a basket followed by two more free throws.
Ridgway cut into the deficit slightly in the closing minutes of the first quarter with a 5-2 run on baskets by Woodford and Alyssa Kasmierski, as DuBois led 14-7 after the opening quarter.
After a three-pointer from Kasmierki brought the score to 16-12 in the early portions of the second quarter, the Lady Beavers responded by closing out the half on a 9-2 run to take a 25-14 lead into the break.
Despite holding an 11-point lead at the half, DuBois head coach Keith Kriner noted there was still a lot of things his team needed to improve on moving forward.
One of the areas the head coach stressed at the half was turnovers, as several bad passes in the opening half gave possession away to Ridgway, keeping them within striking distance.
“We told them we need to settle down and be smart with the basketball,” Kriner said.
On the other side of things, Ridgway head coach Kyle Gordon said his team’s defense was strong, but their struggles on the offensive end did them in.
“We couldn’t convert on our possessions there in the first half,” Gordon said.
Kriner’s message paid off in the third quarter, as the Lady Beavers played their best overall quarter of the game, shutting down the Lady Elkers on the defensive end as well as executing and knocking down shots on offense.
“Once we went to the zone it helped us tremendously, we weren’t calling out our screens in switching on the screens when we were running our man defense,” Kriner said.
The head coach added that his team was settling for shots in the first half, but once they calmed down and took better shots their offense improved.
In the end, DuBois had nearly doubled their lead by outscoring Ridgway 14-4 in the third quarter to take a 39-18 lead into the final quarter of play.
After the Lady Elkers cut into the deficit early in the fourth on a 7-2 run, aided by a three-pointer and five points from Peyton Delhuntey, DuBois responded with a 10-0 run to secure the 51-27 victory.
Delhuntey finished with a team-high seven points for the Lady Elkers, while Woodford added six points and Kasmierski chipped in five.
DuBois was led by Chelsea DeSalve, who finished the game with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Maddie Smith also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Taylor Smith added eight points and nine rebounds, while Johnson finished the game with eight points for the Lady Beavers.
Despite the loss, Gordon said his team battled throughout the game against a much bigger team.
“We’ve got a team of guards who fight hard and aren’t afraid to go in there against players who may be a lot taller than them,” Gordon said.
Kriner said another facet of his team’s game that they need to spend a lot of time on is their rebounding, specifically on the defensive end.
“We talk about it all the time, you’ve gotta put a body on somebody,” Kriner said. This is stuff for us to work on.”
The DuBois head coach added that his team is very young this season and is hoping for them to progress as the season continues.
“They come out in the beginning of the game with pre-game jitters, but once they settle in and play the way they’re capable of then they start making their shots,” Kriner said.
DuBois is back in action Monday as it travels to face Central Mountain, while Ridgway hits the road to face Port Allegany Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.