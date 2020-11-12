LINESVILLE — DuBois will have to wait even longer to get its postseason journey underway after District 10 champion Conneaut was forced to forfeit a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal match scheduled for Saturday due to two positive COVID-19 tests.
The Lady Beavers were set to visit Conneaut in the quarterfinal match, but they now have a berth straight into the state semifinals where they will take on the winner of a Saturday quarterfinal between WPIAL champion Franklin Regional and District 6 champ Bellefonte
“It’s a sad thing for Conneaut. I tried to think about who I would feel if I was in that situation with those kids and having to have that conversation, especially with your seniors that were looking forward to this opportunity all year along .. really for several years,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said.
“You go back to the spring and kids not getting to play then and this team doesn’t get opportunity to face us in state playoffs. That’s unfortunate, and I feel bad for them.”
DuBois will be returning to the court for the first time in 21 days, as they have not played since sweeping Brockway in their regular season finale on Oct. 27.
The extended time off was a result of DuBois being the lone Class 3A team to enter the District 9 playoffs, as it automatically earned the district’s spot in the PIAA playoffs.
“It’s painful honestly. They way our district ended with not teams participating and no (district) playoff, then you have larger districts going through playoffs getting two and three or even four games in two weeks,” Gustafson said.
“We’ll now be in a situation were we haven’t played a match for three weeks. You go to beginning of season in August, it’s hard to keep kids focused for that three weeks leading into first match.”
On the other side, the Lady Eagles were coming off a sweep of Ft. LeBoeuf on its home court for the D-10 on Nov. 5. for its second consecutive title.
For the Lady Beavers, they are making their fourth straight trip to states, as they claimed the D-9 title in three consecutive seasons from 2017-19, a run that came on the heels of an 18-year district title draught.
Both DuBois and the Lady Eagles were set to look to bounce back from first-round losses last year, as the Lady Beavers were swept by WPIAL runner-up Thomas Jefferson, while Conneaut suffered a four-set loss to WPIAL third-place finisher Franklin Regional.
The Lady Beavers have been swept in the opening round in each of their last three trips to states, also suffering a straight set loss to Thomas Jefferson in 2018 following a sweep at the hands of Montour in 2017.
DuBois is looking for its first PIAA win since 1992, while the Lady Eagles are in search of their first win at states since 2013, which was also their most recent trip to the PIAA tournament prior to last season.
The 2013 season saw Conneaut make a run into the state semifinals as the D-10 champion before suffering a straight set loss to district foe Ft. LeBoeuf.
This season, both teams were set to enter Saturday’s match looking to keep their seasons alive as DuBois holds an 11-4 record, while Conneaut now ends its season with a mark of 15-3 after the forfeit loss.
The Lady Eagles were led this season by senior Cassidy Snider, who had 20 kills in the title match against the Lady Bison and finished with 319 kills on the year, good enough for 18.8 kills per match.
Both teams have a relatively young lineup, as the Lady Beavers have just two seniors on the roster in Taylor Smith and Emma Toretti, while Conneaut has four seniors.
Toretti starts at libero, while Smith is part of a balanced net attack which also includes juniors Bella Gregory, Leah Colville, Ashlyn West and Lauren Walker, along with sophomore Jess Pfaff and freshman Morgan Pasternak.
The two teams have one opponent in common this season, as Conneaut took on Warren both home and away, while DuBois hosted the Lady Dragons back on Oct. 19.
Conneaut won both matches, in straight sets at home Oct. 6 before winning in four sets on the road in the regular season finale Oct. 29, while the Lady Beavers took a 2-0 set advantage before hanging on for a five-set win over Warren.
“I’m like anyone or athlete involved in sports, you want to win a game and beat a team,” Gustafson said. “But, at same the time, I’m not going to shy away from the opportunity (to advance) because it’s exciting for the girls — especially for us because of the youth of our team.”
“You can’t often provide this opportunity to 10th grade kids, and we have a lot of 10th graders and freshmen contributing on varsity.”