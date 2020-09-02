BROOKVILLE — After last Thursday’s rain-abbreviated exhibition opener at Brockway Golf Course, the Allegheny Mountain League officially started its girls’ schedule Tuesday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club.
All four visiting teams scored only against the host Brookville Lady Raiders, who tied Curwensville with both teams shooting a four-player score of 257. All the other teams notched wins with DuBois shooting the low team score of the day with a 209. Punxsutawney (219) and Brockway (229) also notched wins against the hosts.
Individually, medalist honors went to Brockway’s Ava Sorek, who carded a 47 for a three-stroke edge over runner-up Alexa Pfeufer of DuBois. Lady Beaver Isabella Geist-Salone trailed Pfeufer by one stroke in third with a 51 while Punxsutawney’s Lizzie Sikora shot a 52. A third Lady Beaver finished in the top five as Sarah Henninger carded a 53. Completing DuBois’ winning lineup was Rylee Werner’s 55, which tied for sixth.
With Sorek leading the way, Brockway’s other scorers were Miranda Mancini (58), Maria Werner (61) and Julia Werner (63).
The host Lady Raiders had Audrey Barrett leading the way with a 61 while Regan Ganoe (62), Karlee Stiver (66) and Rilee Kelly (68) also scored.
Curwensville’s Skyler Pentz was tied for eighth overall with a 56. Also scoring for the Lady Tide were Jensen Duke (65), Maize Hoover (67) and either Taylor Simcox or Megan McCracken who both carded 69s.
Punxsutawney’s scoring lineup also had Maeve Hanley (55), Kiersten Riley (56) and Bella Martino (56).
The league reconvenes Thursday for a match at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.