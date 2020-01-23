DuBOIS — DuBois used a 15-0 run from the middle portions of the opening quarter into the second quarter and never looked back on its way to a resounding 51-35 victory over visiting Brookville Wednesday night.
The Lady Beavers were led by the three-pronged attack of juniors Olivia Johnson, Abby Guiher and Saige Weible.
Johnson and Weible proved to be a force in the paint all night, while Guiher drained shot after shot form the outside to help lead the home side to the win which was the fifth in a row for DuBois as it moved to 10-5 on the season.
“I thought our girls did play well, we came out and we executed, we had a couple of breakdowns, but we did what we needed to do,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “We hustled and I was proud of the girls, this is the time of the year we really need to be doing this as we try to make a push for the playoffs, so every game counts.”
Brookville got the scoring started just 20 seconds in when Macy Schindler grabbed and offensive board and scored on the inside, before Johnson got the Lady Beavers on the board at the 6:08 mark of the first quarter off an offensive rebound of her own.
DuBois dominated on the glass, especially on the offensive end, as it finished with a 38-24 edge in rebounds led by Johnson who had a game-high 14 and Weible with 10.
The duo both finished with a double-double, as Johnson added 15 points to her strong night on the glass, while Weible finished with 10 points.
“We’ve been dwelling on that, that we need to start cutting down on our turnovers and start hitting the boards more,” Kriner said. “We’re young, we’re a work in progress, but I can’t be any happier than I was after tonight’s game and we’re gonna build on that and try to take it into the rest of the season.”
The Lady Beavers did turn the ball over 16 times, 11 of which coming in the second half after they had built a comfortable lead.
Hergert added a third double-double on the night in a losing effort, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Madison Johnson gave the visitors a 4-2 lead just over three minutes into the game on a score on the inside, which proved to be the final bright spot for the Lady Raiders for the next several minutes of game time.
Just 12 seconds later, Sarah Henninger drew a foul on a jump shot and converted both foul shots to tie the game and kick-start DuBois’ 15-point run.
Guiher worker her way around her defender and hit a jumper from just inside the arc on the next trip down the court at the 4:21 mark of the opening frame.
A minute and a half later Weible scored on the inside on a possession that saw four different DuBois players grab an offensive rebound, as Guiher drained a three-pointer from the corner off an inbounds play with 2:22 left in the first for the final points of the frame as the Lady Beavers took an 11-4 lead into the second quarter.
The home side continued to dominate early in the second, as it got scores from Isabella Geist-Salone, Weible and Henninger to jump out to a 17-4 lead with just over six minutes to play in the first half.
Brookville (8-7) got its first points of the quarter when Morgan Johnson drew a blocking foul and converted both foul shots at the 4:19 mark of the second.
After a bucket by Hergert got the visitors back within single digits (17-8), Guiher hit a pair of three-pointers in the span of 2:03 to push the Lady Beavers’ lead to 15 points.
Hergert scored the final points of the half in the final minute as DuBois took a 23-10 advantage into the half.
While Brookville controlled the middle portions of the third quarter (11-4) the Lady Beavers used a pair of 6-0 runs to start and finish the frame to build their lead to 39-21 entering the final quarter.
Weible grabbed an offensive board and scored to open the frame before Guiher knocked down her fourth and final trey of the night and Johnson went 1-of-2 at the line after drawing a shooting foul off an offensive rebound.
A quick 5-0 burst by the Lady Raiders on a three-point play from Hergert followed by a bucket by Schindler off an offensive rebound got the away side back within 12 (33-21) with just under two minutes remaining in the quarter.
DuBois then got a bucket by Guiher sandwiched between four free throws from Olivia Johnson as it stretched its lead back out to 18 heading to the fourth.
Olivia Johnson first went 2-of-2 at the line drawing a foul after coming down with yet another offensive rebound, then Guiher recorded a steal in the back court and scored on a fast break in the final minute, before finding Olivia Johnson with a nice bounce pass on a run out on the next trip down the court as Olivia Johnson drew a foul and converted both foul shots.
Guiher finished with a game-high 16 points to go along with the double-doubles from Weible and Olivia Johnson.
The teams went back-and-forth in the final eight minutes, as all Brookville was able to bring the final deficit down by two points to bring the final score to 51-35.
“Our juniors, like they have been all year long have been very inspirational leaders for this team,” Kriner said. “If something starts to go wrong they talk to the other girls and get them pumped up and you can’t say enough about them.”
DuBois hosts Punxsutawney today at 7:30 p.m., while Brookville is back in action Jan. 29 on the road against Punxsutawney.