DuBOIS — It may be nearly two years since the DuBois Area High School softball team played a game, but that doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare for head coach Denny Nosker.
In fact, it’s anything but bare, as Nosker was only going to have three seniors — Cate Gregory, Maddy Ho and Katie Sadowski — for last year’s season that was wiped away in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nosker welcomes back four full-time starters — seniors Taylor Smith and Saige Weible and juniors Sarah Henninger and Lauren Walker — from the 2019 squad along with a handful of others who saw varsity time, including pitchers Aleigha Geer (senior) and Allie Snyder (junior), who split time in the circle that season.
The number of returning starters would have been higher had last season taken place, and that missed year of experience for his players is one of Nosker’s biggest concerns this preseason.
“What really hurt us was we didn’t get to see any of the 9th graders play or get a chance to coach them,” said Nosker. “Now as 10th graders, there are still some habits we need to work on and get corrected. But, we have a nice group of seniors and a big junior class and a big sophomore class as well.
“I’m real happy with with what we’re doing so far. Obviously, getting shut down for five days (school was closed last week because of COVID) kind of took the wind out of our sails.
“Then, we had one practice (Monday before we faced one of the top pitchers in District 9 (Clearfield’s Emma Hipps) tonight (Tuesday) in a scrimmage, and it showed. We were rusty, but overall, I wasn’t too disappointed.”
Henninger and Walker were the team’s top players two years ago as freshmen.
Henninger, who returns at catcher, led the team in hits (33), average (.446) and RBIs (26) and didn’t strike out all year in close to 80 plate appearances.
She will be backed up behind the plate by sophomore Alexas Pfeufer, who Nosker said will likely play mostly junior varsity so she gets starts behind the plate to be ready there if needed.
Henninger will be calling signs for the duo of Geer (4 wins, 38 strikeouts as a sophomore), and Snyder, who collected two wins as a freshman in 2019.
“Pitching-wise, I think we’ll be very decent there with Aleigha in her senior year and Allie Snyder as a junior,” said Nosker. “Those two will handle I’d say 90 percent of the pitching this year. Saige (Weible, 4 wins in 2019) is an emergency pitcher and we told her once a week she’ll throw her a little just in case we need her. With all the COVID stuff, if we get contact traced and lose 5 starters for two games in a week, we have to have people ready to go.
“And, we still have Taylor (Smith), who is someone who can not pitch for three years but then you give her a ball and she’ll go out and throw five innings for you. She’ll throw strikes, you just have to play defense behind her.”
Sophomore Emma Delp will pitch at the JV level.
As for Walker, she was an all-state selection as a freshman in left field. She opened the year on the JV squad for a couple games but was quickly promoted to varsity and, hit .419 (26-for-62) with 19 RBIs, 21 runs, three doubles and two triples.
Walker is making the move back into the infield this season where she will start at her normal position of first base.
Going around the diamond from first base, senior Lakin Smith and junior Bella Gregory will be at second base, with juniors Jaden Swatsworth and Kat Patton at shortstop. Henninger also could play short if needed.
Taylor Smith (.356 avg., 18 RBIs in 2019) returns to third base and will be backed up by the likes of Patton and junior Rachel Radaker.
In the outfield, Weible (.349 avg., 15 RBIs in 2019) returns in right field, while freshman Morgan Pasternak will anchor center field. Pasternak is the lone freshman or sophomore to crack the opening day varsity roster.
“Morgan might only be a freshman, but she probably played 80 games last summer with two travel teams,” said Nosker. “So, she has a lot of experience, and is a very good athlete. I think she’s going to have a great year.”
Seniors Emma Torretti and Janee Waxler will back up Weible and Pasternak in right and center.
As for left field, it’s position where there has been the biggest battle for playing time.
Nosker said when Geer pitches, Snyder will most likely start in left. When Snyder is in the circle, it could be junior Brooke Chewning or Radaker. Senior Morgan Felix also will be in the mix for outfield time and can play the infield as well.
“Hitting-wise, other than the scrimmage (vs. Hipps), we’ve been hitting well in practice,” said Nosker. “Our schedule to start out the season is not easy, as we have Bellefonte in our first game, then P-O and St. Marys with (Kendall) Young. We’re going to see at least two of the top pitchers in our area, if not the state in our first three games.
“I told the girls you faced Hipps tonight (Tuesday), and you’re going to face someone faster than her on Friday in Lexi Rogers, who is committed to D-1 James Madison University. So starting out, our bats may be a little slow but as season goes on, I think this will be a very good hitting team.
“We just want to get the season started and be able to continue and not get shut down and canceled. I know the PIAA has said they’re going to do everything in their power to run springs sports because of what happened last year. As long as we’re smart, I think we’ll be okay.”
DuBois hosts Bellefonte Friday in its season opener at the Highland Street Fields.
ROSTER
Seniors: Morgan Felix, Aleigha Geer, Lakin Smith, Taylor Smith, Emma Torretti, Saige Weible, Janee Waxler.
Juniors: Brooke Chewning, Bella Gregory, Sarah Henninger, Samantha Monella, Dory Morgan, Kat Patton, Rachel Radaker, Allie Snyder, Jaden Swatsworth, Lauren Walker.
Sophomores: Emma Delp, Gabby Gulvas, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddy Orzechowski, Samantha Passmore, Alexas Pfeufer, Teagan Runyon, Sam Smiley, Braelyn Wolfel.
Freshmen: Lexi Berta, Lynx Lander, Morgan Pasternak, Bree Weible.