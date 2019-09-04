DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team swept all three doubles matches to secure a 4-3 victory over visiting Punxsutawney Tuesday.
The Lady Beavers’ lone win in singles action came in the No. 2 match, where Alex Volpe secured a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Allie Doverspike.
Jessica Askey fell to Abby Gigliotti by a score of 7-5, 6-4 in the No. 1 match, while Grace Askey lost to Liz Stello at No. 3 singles by a score of 7-5, 7-5
In the No. 4 match, Lauren Milletics lost a hard-fought tiebreaker to Jadyn McMaher, who secured a come from behind 3-6, 6-3, 14-12 win.
The Askey sisters teamed up at No. 1 doubles to win 8-4 over Camden Emhoff and Taegan Ludwig.
At No. 2 doubles, Volpe and Milletics secured an 8-2 victory over Allie Meko and Madi Morelli.
Olivia Reed and Rachel Kister then picked up a win at No. 3 doubles over Chloe Presloid and Riley Presloid by a score of 9-7.
DuBois returns to the court Thursday on the road against Elk County Catholic at 3:30 p.m.
In other tennis action Tuesday:
Brockway 6,
Bradford 1
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls golf team swept all four singles matches on the way to a 6-1 victory over visiting Bradford Tuesday.
At No. 1 singles, Selena Buttery secured a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lauren Baldwin, while Morgan Pirow won 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 match against Reece Norcross.
Mackenzie Hook swept Alisia Dansberger 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, as Taylor Rhed won the No. 4 match by a score of 6-1, 6-0 over Mckayla Irons.
In doubles action, Buttery and Pirow teamed up to defeat Baldwin and Norcross 8-0 in the No. 1 match.
At No. 2 doubles, Rhed and Hannah Zuccolotto secured an 8-3 victory over Irons and Dansberger.
The Lady Owls’ lone win came at No. 3 doubles, where Tylin Hillard and Kylee Grover earned a 8-3 win over Maci Dixon and Leah Trunzo.
Brockway is back in action today at Punxsutawney at 3:30 p.m.