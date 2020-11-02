Being the lone Class 3A girls cross country team in District 9, DuBois has forced to become road warriors in recent years when it comes to the postseason.
The Lady Beavers have competed against District 10 and most recently District 6 in subregional districts for the right to advance to states. This year, the DuBois girls found themselves in a new subregional that saw them compete against both District 10 and District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) on Saturday at the Schenley Oval in Pittsburgh.
And, the Lady Beavers enjoyed quite the day despite taking a young team to Pittsburgh as they pushed three runners through the PIAA Championships while finishing second in the team standings to McDowell (D-10), 27-42. Allderdice (D-8) was third as a team with a 65.
McDowell dominated the meet, placing six girls in the Top 9, led by subregional champion Claire Belton, a senior who posted a time of 19:22.59.
DuBois freshman Morgan Roemer brought home a silver medal, crossing the finish line in 20:36.82. Sophomore teammate Julia Wirths was fourth at 21:02.43.
With the Top 5 finishers outside the team champion advancing to states, DuBois collected a third state qualifier in freshman Morgan King (22:25.95), who placed 10th.
Wirths was the Lady Beavers’ lone state qualifier, when as a freshman she placed sixth in the District 6-9 Class 3A meet in Reedsville.
Allderdice had a pair of runners also advance to states in senior Evelyn Tipper (21:01.83, 3rd) and sophomore Gabby Berger (22:34.29, 11th).
Lady Beaver senior Anna Wingard (22:39.29) finished 12th, just under nine seconds behind Berger for the final individual berth to states. Wingard was the lone DuBois girl older than a sophomore to run at the meet.
Also competing for DuBois were freshman delaney Yarus (23:01.51, 14th), freshman Sidney Beers (23:12.69, 16th) and sophomore Gabrielle Horner (24:44.29, 19th).
The PIAA Championships are Saturday in Hershey.