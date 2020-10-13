DuBOIS — DuBois used a dominant first half and a strong performance on both ends of the field to secure a 5-0 victory over visiting Brockway Monday.
The Lady Beavers controlled the game right from the opening kick as they needed less than two and a half minutes to get on the board.
Rachel Sickeri provided the opening goal for the home side, as Emily Graeca made a long run around the right side of the defense and into the 18-yard box, delivering a low cross to an open Sickeri in front of the goal.
Sickeri was able to fire a low shot from the top of the 6-yard box into the net towards the left post, beating Brockway goalkeeper Rylee Welsh to give DuBois a 1-0 lead at the 2:26 mark of the opening half.
“We were really able to control the tempo of the game from the start and all the way through the second half,” DuBois head coach Steve Graeca said. “I’m real proud of the girls and how they played tonight.”
DuBois continued to keep the pressure on, as Sickeri looked to double up in the fifth minute, firing a shot on goal from well outside the box, but Welsh was able to leap and get a hand on the ball, tipping it over the cross bar.
The Lady Rovers’ best scoring opportunity of the night followed in the 8th minute when Danielle Wood was taken down just two yards outside of the box, earning Brockway a free kick.
Amanda Decker stepped up to take the direct kick, but her well-struck shot went just inches high, clanging off the crossbar and back into play as DuBois maintained the one-goal lead.
The shot proved to be the only one of the night for the Lady Rovers, who were held in check by DuBois’ back line.
“Defensively we were really able to control the tempo of the game and they (Brockway) really didn’t have any great threats,” Graeca said. “Kudos to our back line and to our keeper (Kara Tilson), it’s always nice to have a clean sheet.”
“It’s a team effort to keep the clean sheet, we all play offense and we all play defense, we really played as a unit tonight, pressed as a unit and defended as a unit”
Graeca used another strong run into the box looking to add to the lead in the 16th minute, but Welsh charged off her line and was able to make a kick save before Greaca’s shot on the rebound sailed just high over the bar.
Just over two minutes later, the Lady Beavers were able to add to their lead, as Sickeri added her second goal of the night, winning a ball from a Brockway defender near the top of the box before sending a low shot inside the left post to make it 2-0 just 17:24 into the game.
Another long run into the box by Graeca set up DuBois’ third goal of the evening, as Graeca beat a trio of Lady Rover defenders and Welsh at the right post, sending a low shot towards the far post.
While the shot appeared to be destined for the net, Stefanie Hoyt made sure of it, beating another Brockway defender to the ball to convert the wide open look on goal to push the lead to three just past the midway point of the first half in the 22nd minute.
In the 30th minute, Graeca got on the board herself, sending a shot from well outside the box over the head of Welsh and under the bar to stretch the home side’s advantage to 4-0 with 10:16 remaining in the first half.
DuBois took its four-goal lead into the half, before adding the game’s final goal early in the second half.
Just 22 seconds after the break, Graeca made a long run through the center of Brockway’s back line, finishing the run off with a low shot inside the left post to bring the score to 5-0.
The Lady Beavers finished the night with a 25-1 edge in shots, as Welsh made eight saves for Brockway to limit the damage.
The teams are back in action Thursday as they meet at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.
DuBOIS 5,
BROCKWAY 0
Score By Halves
Brockway 0 0 — 0
DuBois 4 1 — 5
First Half
D—Rachel Sickeri (Emily Graeca assist), 2:26
D—Rachel Sickeri, 17:24
D—Stefanie Hoyt (Emily Graeca assist), 21:48
D—Emily Graeca, 29:44
Second Half
D—Emily Graeca, 40:22
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 1, DuBois 25. Saves: Brockway 9 (Rylee Welsh 8, Lillian Heilbrun 1), DuBois 0 (Kara Tilson 0, Jasmine Carney 0). Corner kicks: Brockway 2, DuBois 6.