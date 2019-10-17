DuBOIS — DuBois was unable to get anything going in the offensive end Wednesday as it was shutout 3-0 by visiting Hollidaysburg.
The Lady Golden Tigers put the pressure on right from the opening whistle, as the visitors recorded the game’s first shot just 40 seconds in and did not let up from there.
In the 19th minute Hollidaysburg’s offensive onslaught finally paid of with the first goal of the evening as a failed clearance attempt led to the goal.
The Lady Beavers (4-13) attempted to clear the ball up the middle, but a Hollidaysburg player stepped in front of the ball near the top of the box.
The ball eventually found its way to Emma John at the far side of the box as the Lady Golden Tiger junior sent a shot on goal that found its way through a crowd of players in the middle of the box and into the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at the 18:10 mark of the opening half.
Less than a minute later Alyssa Bell looked to build on the Lady Golden Tigers’ lead, as she made a long run into the box and fired a shot that drifted just high and off the crossbar.
A few minutes later Hollidaysburg looked to double its lead once again as Bell worked her way around a Lady Beaver defender before sending a cross into the middle of the box.
The ball took a deflection and rolled to Jadyn Gallagher, as DuBois goalkeeper Kara Tilson came off her line to challenge the play.
Gallagher was able to sneak a shot past Tilson and towards the right post, but Stefanie Hoyt backed up the play and cleared the ball away from danger from her own goal line.
While the Lady Beavers did not have many opportunities in the opening half, they came just inches away from tying the game in the closing minutes of the half.
Rylee Wadding worked her way into space on the near side and sent a looping cross into the center of the box as Felicity Enseki got on the end of the cross and directed a long-range header on goal.
The ball appeared to be heading inside the left post and out of the reach of Hollidaysburg keeper Meghan Cutshall, but instead bounced just inches wide and into the post as the Lady Golden Tigers were able to clear the ball from danger and preserve the one-goal lead heading into the half.
“As the game went on (first half) we started to control the ball a lot more, we put together more passes, especially moving the ball down the sides,” DuBois head coach Mike Town said. “We created opportunities, just no luck finding the back of the net tonight.”
While Hollidaysburg controlled the possession for most of the opening 40 minutes, the visitors amped up the pressure even further in the second half as the Lady Beavers struggled to get the ball across midfield for much of the early portions of the second half.
“We started off the second half pretty slow, in the first half our ball possession was decent,” Town said.
In the 53rd minute, the visitors earned a corner kick as Rita Kenziora sent a cross into the box that found its way to Mackayla Reed.
Reed sent a shot on goal that sailed over Emily Cherubini, who replaced Tilson in net to start the second half, but the ball went just high and back into play off the crossbar.
Seven minutes later Natalie Despot made a long run into the box and ripped a shot that appeared to be heading under the bar, but Cherubini leaped to tip the ball over the goal frame and out of play to keep it a 1-0 game.
DuBois was finally able to get the ball into the offensive third of the field in the 63rd minute as the attack eventually led to the home side’s second shot on goal of the game and first of the half by Rachel Sickeri, but Cutshall was up to the task to preserve the lead.
Off the ensuing punt by the keeper, Hollidaysburg took the ball down field as Bell made a long run into the box and sent a shot over Cherubini and inside the far post to give her team a two-goal cushion 24:05 into the second half.
Ten minutes later it was Bell again, this time weaving around a few DuBois defenders outside of the box and working her way to the top of the 18-yard box.
Bell then fire a low shot that was just out of the reach of a diving Cherubini to make it a 3-0 game with 15:10 left to play.
The Lady Beavers’ final opportunity of the game came in the final two minutes, as Kamryn Fontaine sent a shot on goal that was turned away by Cutshall to finish off the shutout.
On the other end, DuBois goalkeeping duo combined for 12 saves, as Cherubini had eight in the second half while Tilson made four saves in the opening 40 minutes.
“Both our goalies have been playing real well all season long, especially the second half where we’ve picked up the pace,” Town said. “They’ve come up big for us and hats off to those girls (Hollidaysburg) for putting in some nice shots.”
DuBois closes out its season today on the road against Bradford at 6 p.m.