DuBOIS — The DuBois volleyball program honored its large, and highly successful senior class Tuesday night prior to its match against Brockway, then that group went out and led the Lady Beavers to sweep of the Lady Rovers, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11.
That senior group features nine players — Alayna Cornelius, Cayla Donahue, Lexi Forbes, Brynlie Galiczynski, Amber Gallina, Cate Gregory, Sydney Kaschalk, Kaylee Sadowski and Hannah Ray — who have helped the Lady Beavers win back-to-back District 9 Class 3A titles and has then on the verge of another.
The seniors dominated the match at the service line and at the net for a majority of the match before head coach Jason Gustafson pulled them one or two at time once the Lady Beavers had a comfortable lead in the third and final set.
The trio of Sadowski, Kaschalk and Donahue spearheaded the service attack, which finished with a 21-2 advantage in aces. DuBois did commit eight service errors to Brockway’s five.
Sadowski led all players with 13 points and six aces, while Kaschalk and Donahue each had 10 points. Donahue dropped in five aces and Kaschalk four. Six of the nine Lady Beaver seniors recorded at least one ace.
Gallina powered the Lady Beavers’ net game with a match-high nine kills, with Kaschalk and Donahue adding seven and four kills, respectively.
“The first game we missed a bunch of serves, and I always get squirrly about that,” said Gustafson. “But, all of them (seniors) served pretty well tonight.
“And being Senior Night, everyone is all emotional and you hope they can reel it back in and be able to play ... and they did that. Tonight was mostly about recognizing this group of kids. They are nine girls who have been here for four years and deserve it.
“They put in a lot of time, not just in the season, and there is a lot of commitment amongst those nine kids. Right now we’re on track to have as good a year as we’ve had since I’ve been the coach. Some of them have been in the background (inpast years) and stepped up this year, and some of them are still playing roles this season.
“Overall, it’s just a great group that I wanted to get that recognition. That was imporant to me, and I tried to recognize all the kids in that third game because they’re an awesome bunch. You also don’t want to embarrass the other team in any way (by doing it).”
DuBois jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the opening set on a sideout and four points by Gregory. Kaschalk added a pair of aces to make it 8-3 before Donahue broke the game wide open with a six-point spurt. That run featured a pair of aces and two kills by Gallina.
Madison Marzullo halted the run after a sideout with one of her team-high three kills for a sideout to make it 17-7. The teams traded points and sideouts from there, with Brockway getting aces from Marzullo and Mackenzie Webster and DuBois one from Cornelius.
DuBois eventually won the set, 25-15, on Ray’s serve.
Set No. 2 was all DuBois from the start.
Gregory scored the first two points of the set before a six point run by Sadowski quickly made it 9-2. Sadowski had three aces in the spurt. Kaschalk then added a six-point run of her own to put DuBois up 16-3.
Gallina and Galiczynski each had kills in that run, which Brockway never recovered from. An ace by ray and two points from Donahue pushed the Lady Beaver lead to 21-17 before Cornelius finished things off with three straight points. Fittingly, the set ended on an ace by Cornelius to give DuBois the lopsided 25-8 win.
The third set brought more of the same, as DuBois again got off to a fast start.
Single points by Gregory and Kaschalk sandwiched around a three-point spurt by Sadowski put the Lady Beavers up 8-2. Donahue added a pair of aces a couple rotations later before three points by Cornelius made it 16-6 as the seniors started to come off to ovations from the DuBois faithful.
Sadowski recorded one more four-point service stint before she came off to put DuBois up 22-8. The Lady Beavers won the set (25-11), the match (3-0), shortly thereafter with Hannah Spinda at the service line for the match-ending point.
“They served tough straight through tonight,” said Brockway coach Sam Maze, whjo team finished winless in his first season in charge. “They have a great team and are working together.
“I want my team there (at some point). This year has been a learning experience for everyone, and with just about everyone back, I’m already excited for next year. We have some offseason things we’re trying to get them into, and hopefully we can compete against DuBois (next year).”
As for DuBois, the Lady Beavers end their regular season tonight at home vs. Karns City before playing in the D-9 Class 3A title game on Saturday, Oct. 2 at St. Marys against either Punxsutawney or Bradford.