BROOKVILLE — Cruising along with a two-set lead, the DuBois Lady Beavers volleyball team found itself in an 18-10 hole in the third set.
With a sweep of host Brookville still in play, the Lady Beavers rallied from there, fought off two set points and pulled out a 26-24 third-set win to add to their 25-16 and 25-15 wins to start the night.
Fittingly, senior middle hitter Sydney Kaschalk scored four of the team’s last five points in the third set with kills. She led a dominant performance at the net with 15 kills.
The sweep improved the Lady Beavers to 2-0 with wins in as many nights.
“I’m definitely happy with where we’re at, but it should be expected from a group with nine seniors,” Lady Beavers head coach Jason Gustafson, whose team swept Curwensville Tuesday and tied for third at the 20-team Northern Cambria Tournament last weekend. “We probably should be playing at an even better level, really, but where we’re at right now is where we should be.”
Taylor Smith and Alayna Cornelius each had eight kills, Kaylee Sadowski had three kills, and Cate Gregory ran the offense with 30 assists, five service aces and three kills of her own to set the tone against the Brookville squad that was back on its heels most of the night.
“She’s a whole different level of aggressiveness at the net,” Gustafson said of Kaschalk. “She wants the ball and you talk to the other kids like our setter Cate, Sydney wants so bad to be the difference maker and you have to read those right. Those two have been working together and becoming a great tandem. Our girls, when she comes to the front row, their comfort level changes because they know what they’re getting up there.
“Kaylee had one of her better games tonight and I’ve been challenging her with her being a big hitter. Taylor is coming off an ankle injury, so that was a big confidence-builder for her. But the reality is Alayna and Kaylee just controlling the ball and handling the first ball, those two do well and gives girls up front the opportunities they’re going to get. That was a huge factor tonight.”
Brookville’s 18-10 lead in the third set was built on a better defensive pace than the first two sets and it was obviously the Lady Raiders’ best run of the night.
“It’s something to build on,” Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz said. “That’s when the kids knew they could play. We were nervous in front of the home crowd and our staple, our passing and serving, wasn’t there tonight and that’s what dug us the hole. When we finally came around, it was the third set, but we were still hesitating and we’re weren’t finishing.”
Lauren Hergert had five kills and five blocks. Maggie Mackins finished with three kills. The Lady Raiders also had nine service errors.
Kills by Smith and Gregory, and two straight from Kaschalk got the Lady Beavers to within 23-22 in the third set, but a service error gave Brookville the set up at 24-22. However, it was Kaschalk again coming up with three kills over the final four points along with a Lady Raiders serving error to finish off the sweep.
“We waited for them to hit,” Reitz said. “They have some good hitters, but they were tipping some. We weren’t hitting at them and just sending it over and waiting for them to do something to us. We have to be aggressive and more offensive and we were defensive.”
DuBois won the junior varsity match in straight sets, 25-18, 25-23.