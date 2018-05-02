DuBOIS — The DuBois girls track team celebrated Senior Day in style Tuesday by sweeping a tri-meet against Brookville and Bellefonte.
The Lady Beavers upended Brookville in a close battle, 79-71, while scoring a much more lopsided victory against Bellefonte, 122-28.
DuBois honored its dozen or so seniors prior to the meet, then a large number of those honorees played a role in the sweep on their day. DuBois captured overall victories in nine of 18 events. Brookville came away with eight overall wins, while Bellefonte had one.
Lady Beaver senior Reese Sayers helped lead the sweep, posting two overall victories in the 100 dash (13.0) and 300 hurdles (49.7) while also posting wins against Bellefonte in the long jump (15-10) and 4x100 relay (52.9) along with fellow seniors Maddison King and Ashley Stewart and sophomore Alana Burton.
DuBois (7-1) also got a pair of overall wins in the throws from senior Crystal Clinger in the discus (104-11 1/2) and Caitlin Drahushak in the javelin (103-6 1/2). Drahushak’s throw was a personal best. Clinger added a win in the shot put (32-4) against Brookville.
Lady Beaver seniors Julie Marchioni and Lauren Usaitis teamed up with underclassmen Trulee Stainbrook and Kyra Hoover to claim top honors in the meet-opening 4x800 relay (11:37.9).
Hoover added an overall victory in the 400 dash (1:06.5), while Stainbrook crossed the line first in the 800 (2:36). Emalee Horner captured a key win in the 3,200 (13:34.4) to help DuBois upend Brookville in the team battle.
The Lady Beavers also got overall runner-up finishes from King (100 hurdles), Marchioni (800), Horner (1,600), Kelli Hoffer (triple jump), Gabby Snyder (discus) and Heather Gilga (pole vault).
King, Hoffer and Gilga earned wins against Bellefonte in those events, as did Burton in the 200.
“Reese (Sayers) had another big day with four firsts against Bellefonte and two against Brookville,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “Crystal (Clinger) doubled, winning the shot and discus (vs. Brookville), and Cait (Drahushak) had a career best in the jav with a heave of 103-6. Gabby (Snyder) also had a season best in the discus with a 100-7.
“Jerica Fischer finally conquered the 5-foot mark, jumping a career best 5-1 to easily win the high jump. Emalee (Horner) also had a big win in the 3,200 run to put us over the top for the victory (against Brookville).”
As for Brookville, it was led Madison Johnson who finished with four overall victories. Former Lady Beaver Brooke Quairiere, who transferred to Brookville just prior to the spring sports season, had three overall wins.
Johnson won both the 200 dash (27.6) and long jump (16-5) and also was part of the Lady Raiders; victorious 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads. In the 4x100, she teamed up with twin sister Morgan Johnson, Quairiere and Dani MacBeth to run a time of 51.7.
Rilee Stancliffe replaced Quairiere on the 4x400 team, which crossed the line first in 4:20.8. Quariere added overall individual wins in the 100 hurdles (16.0) and triple jump (33-4) and was third in the 300 hurdles.
Lady Raider Emma Fiscus won the 1,600 (5:55.9) and Mattisen Drake took home the pole vault (8-6).
Brookville got overall individual second places from Morgan Johnson (100 & high jump), MacBeth (300 hurdles), Stancliffe (200) and Sydney Miller (javelin).
DuBois is back in action Friday at the West Central Coaches Meet in Altoona, while Brookville is at the Oil City Invite Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.