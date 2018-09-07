DuBOIS — There’s nothing like a lengthy service run or two to get a volleyball team’s motor running.
The DuBois Lady Beavers got that — and a few more — in a three-set, 25-9, 25-16, 25-21, sweep over Brookville Thursday night.
DuBois (2-0) had at least three runs of six points or more, including two that hit double digits.
Junior Sydney Kaschalk had both of those as she put together runs of 12 and 13 points in the first and second sets, respectively, including six aces.
“We picked it up big time at the service line,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “I thought Sydney really served well with those big service runs. And, we had several more that were three or four points which are real momentum killers for the other team.”
Part of the reason for that success at the line came with a little help from the Lady Beavers’ outside hitting where senior Kelli Hoffer finished with 15 of DuBois’ 35 kills in the match. Kaschalk, senior Lexi Smith and sophomore Taylor Smith basically split the rest.
However, Brookville still managed to give DuBois all it could handle for much of the remaining time, taking leads in all three sets, including a four-point advantage midway through the second.
“I knew (Brookville) would be good, and I knew they’d be scrappy,” Gustafson said. “If they brought a little more offense, we would have had our hands full. They played such good defense but then just couldn’t put the ball away.”
The Lady Raiders started on a high note in the opening set behind a three-point service run from junior Madison Johnson before giving the ball over to DuBois.
The Lady Beavers eventually tied the game at 4-4 before Kaschalk started the first of her extended runs, hitting for 13 straight to open up a 17-4 advantage.
While Brookville picked up a couple points, a four-point run from junior Cate Gregory gave the Lady Beavers enough momentum to wrap up the 25-9 victory.
Brookville started off well again in the second set, opening a 5-1 advantage, before trading points.
DuBois tied things at 8-8 before junior Morgan Johnson dropped in a pair of points to put the Lady Raiders back out in front.
This time, they managed to lead as late as 16-12 before a side out and a 12-point run by Kaschalk gave DuBois a 25-16 win. Of the final seven points in that set, DuBois took six on aces or kills.
While Brookville took a quick lead in the final set, the Lady Beavers eventually clicked off a couple of service runs to open up a 12-6 advantage.
But, instead of rolling over, the Lady Raiders nibbled their way back into the game, cutting the margin to just one point twice.
DuBois seemed to have the game in hand at 24-18 before a side out and a couple of service points from Brookville junior Lauren Hergert made things interesting.
Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, closing to within three was as close as they got as a side out capped the game for DuBois.
The Lady Beavers will now travel to Hollidaysburg Monday.
