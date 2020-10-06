DuBOIS – The final result may have been the same, but the path was certainly much different as the DuBois Area and DuBois Central Catholic High School volleyball teams met for the second time this season.
When the two teams met for the first time less than three weeks ago, the Lady Beavers (5-3) had some problems early before eventually rolling to a three-set sweep.
However, this time around, all three sets were largely competitive.
DuBois still came away with a three-set sweep but by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-16 Monday.
The Lady Beavers actually racked up a handful more kills, 28, than the first match yet those seemed to come in spurts.
As that suggests, when they got them, points were plentiful but, when they didn’t, DCC managed to creep back into the contest.
The Lady Cardinals were the ones to take the early lead in the opening set, moving out to a quick 4-1 advantage before DuBois finally got the wheels turning.
A side out and a three-point service by DuBois junior Eden Galiczynski put the Lady Beavers on top for the first time at 5-4.
The score stayed within a few points over the next several serves before DuBois eventually opened up a six-point advantage at 16-10.
DCC cut the margin to three on a kill by sophomore Faith Jacob and a pair of aces from junior Sophie Ginther.
But a side out and another pair of service points by Galiczynski, one on a kill by freshman Morgan Pasternak, quickly pushed it back to six, 19-13.
It was just a matter of time from there as the teams traded points, eventually giving the Lady Beavers a 25-17 victory.
DuBois looked poised to roll through the second set as senior Taylor Smith opened the set with six-straight service points, including five on aces, to make it 6-0.
Still, the Lady Beavers couldn’t extend that margin despite scoring their next six points on kills, as the gap stayed at six, 12-6.
The lead continued to contract and expand as DCC’s Jacob punched down three service points to close to within three before DuBois junior Ashlyn West returned the favor to push it back to 16-10.
DuBois stumbled a little after that and it nearly cost it dearly as DCC scored eight of the next nine points.
Juniors Morgan Tyler and Madison Hoyt each dropped in a trio of service points during the run to open up an 18-17 lead.
DuBois managed to tie the score four times over the next few services but neither team could shake the other.
The Lady Beavers tied the score for the final time at 21-21 on a DCC service error before finally putting itself in front for good on a three-point service run by junior Rachel Radaker to make it 24-21.
But the lead was still in jeopardy as DCC closed to within a point at 24-23 before the Lady Beavers took the final point to notch the win.
DuBois got rolling again to open the third set on a five-point service by Smith to take a 6-1 advantage.
But, after trading side outs and the service several times, DCC sophomore Alyssa Johnston pushed the Lady Cardinals back into the game with a four-point service, including the final one on a kill by fellow sophomore Megan Pittsley to make it 8-7.
However, a three-point service by DuBois sophomore Kendra Cowan opened up a comfortable 13-8 advantage.
The margin stayed around three points for the next several services before DuBois started to get things going at the net.
The Lady Beavers scored four-straight on those kills, including two by junior Bella Gregory who led DuBois with eight, to open up a 21-14 advantage.
DCC managed to pick up a pair of points after that before DuBois eventually wrapped up the 25-16 win.
DuBois is back in action today at home against Brookville, while DCC hosts Moshannon Valley Wednesday.