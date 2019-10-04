DuBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer hosted an undermanned Punxsutawney squad Thursday evening for Senior Night, with the Lady Beaver seniors putting in a full night’s work in an 8-0 victory.
DuBois honored its nine seniors — Alexia Maxim, Isabella Beers, Felicity Enseki, Madisyn Ashfelter, Lily Zimmerman, Kiara Trethewey, Jessica Brant, Alexia Metzger and Emily Cherubini — prior to the match.
That whole senior group then started as part of a 10-member squad and played the entire night together. Punxsy, which has played several of its recent games due to a lack of players (injuries), had just 10 healthy players Thursday so game started 10 vs. 10.
Just past the 20-minute mark, one of the Lady Chucks who had just returned from injury was forced from the game, so the teams to play 9 vs. 9 the remainder of the night.
Despite those low numbers, Punxsy battled hard the entire night but struggled to hold the Lady Beavers (3-10) at bay. DuBois finished with a 28-2 edge in shots as it moved all nine seniors around on the field.
The end result was eight different seniors found the back of the net on their Senior Night — four in each half — while Brant, the lone senior who didn’t score, recorded an assist along with Beers, Ashenfelter and Trethewey.
Punxsy goalkeeper Rachel Houser did her part to try to keep her team in the game with 15 saves, but constant pressure put on by DuBois eventually cracked the Lady Chuck netminder.
Cherubini and Zimmerman combined on the shutout, with Zimmerman making the only save needed in the second half.
“It was a good opportunity on Senior Night to let the seniors play the full game all together,” said DuBois coach Mike Town. “It’s probably been a while for all of them like that.
“And, hats off to Punxsy for even being willing to come up and play us with only nine girls really healthy. That was pretty respectful for them to do that for us. I’m glad that we were able to keep it (game) classy for them.
“We had eight different seniors score and were trying for the ninth. As much as I don’t like running the score up, our girls controlled themselves and worked together to try to get each other goals. We were trying to send our seniors out on a positive note.”
Just as the opening whistle sounded, a heavy downpour started but that didn’t stop DuBois from scoring just 1:16 into the game when Beers played a long cross to Metzger on the left side. Metzger dribbled in on Houser, who came out to challenge, and fired a shot past the keeper.
The game was stopped 38 seconds later for a weather delay, and after a half-hour stoppage, it resumed with good weather the rest of the way.
DuBois came on strong again on what amounted to a complete do-over at the start and needed just 3:21 to find the back of the net. Beers did the honors this time, scoring off a pass from Ashenfelter.
Zimmerman notched her Senior Night goal two minutes later to put DuBois up 3-0 6:37 into the contest.
The score remained that way until the closing minute of the half, although it wasn’t because DuBois pulled back on offense.
Ashenfelter had two different shots stopped and a third go just wide during that stretch in the first half, while Maxim also had a trio of scoring chances but came up empty.
Maxim’s best opportunity came in the 27th minute when she made a strong run through the midfield before firing a shot on goal. Houser came up big on the play, as she made a diving save a the near post to deflect the shot out for a corner kick.
Brant also had a scoring chance in the 38th minute but Houser turned her shot away also.
Punxsy’s lone shot came in the 19th minute when Olivia Bish came up with a steal in the DuBois end. But, her ensuing shot was off the mark.
DuBois finally found the scoreboard again in the final minute of the half off a corner kick by Enseki. Her initial ball into the box was blocked by a defender, but it found its way to Trethewey near the top of the box and she blasted home a shot to put the Lady Beavers up 4-0 at the break.
The second saw more of the same, as DuBois controlled the action a vast majority of the final 40 minutes. Zimmerman turned away the Lady Chucks lone shot of the half to preserve the shutout.
Meanwhile, the senior scoring trend continued on the DuBois offensive end. Cherubini, who started the game in net, opened the second-half scoring when she blasted a hard shot past Houser in the 46th minute.
Maxim, who had another scoring chance stopped in the 48th minute, finally found the scorebook with a goal at the 55:49 mark to put DuBois up 6-0. Brant set up that score.
Ashenfelter made it 7-0 with a goal in the 67th minute, leaving just Enseki and Brant scoreless among the Lady Beaver seniors despite scoring efforts by both int the game to that point.
Enseki, who played in midfield most of the game, had another shot stopped by Houser just before the clock hit 71:00. She finally found the back of the net with 4:46 to play.
All eyes were then on Brant, who had one final scoring chance with just over three minutes to play. However, he shot from the middle of the box was stopped by Houser.
DuBois is back in action Saturday morning on the road against undefeated St. Marys at 10 a.m.