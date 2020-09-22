DuBOIS — DuBois was unable to contain Altoona’s Morgan Sarver, as the junior netted a hat-trick to lift the visiting Lady Mountain Lions to a 4-1 victory Monday evening.
The opening ten minutes of the game saw neither team able to gain control, as possession went back-and-forth as neither team was able to get a prime scoring opportunity early on.
DuBois, which dropped its second consecutive game to fall to .500 on the season after starting the year 2-0, had the game’s first shot, which sailed wide in the fourth minute.
The visitors recorded their first shot in the fifth minute as Delaney Wisor got around the defense, but saw he shot toward the near post sail into side netting on the outside of the post.
Altoona would eventually convert on the first shot on goal in the game, as Sarver fired a high shot from the top of the box on the far side to the far post well out of reach of Lady Beavers goalkeeper Kara Tilson to make it a 1-0 game at the 13:30 mark of the opening half.
“They spread us out pretty well and we got out of shape, they were able to exploit some pockets of space, especially on the outside,” Dubois head coach Steve Graeca said. “They have some very fast players and their striker (Sarver) really hurt us.”
“Their passing was more accurate than ours, but we saw some bright moments today, we have some things to work on.”
Over the next several minutes the Lady Mountain Lions continued to control the game, as Darrian Berkheimer looked to add to the lead, forcing a giveaway by the DuBois defense before firing a shot on goal, but Tilson was there to make the stop and keep it a one-goal game.
Sarver had another scoring opportunity just under a minute later as she went on a long run by the defense, but sent a shot just wide of the post.
DuBois recorded its first shot on goal just over a minute later in the 18th minute, but Altoona keeper Julia Lane was up to the task, making her first of eight saves on the night.
Each team had a scoring opportunity in the 19th minute, as first it was Lady Beaver Emily Graeca being turned away by Lane, as just 25 seconds later Tilson made a diving save at the post on a shot by Berkheimer.
Berkheimer had a pair of scoring chances in the 29th minute, as Tilson saved the first, coming off her line to make a save, but was unable to stop the second, as the Lady Mountain Lion fired a low shot from the top of the box just inside the post and out of the reach of Tilson to push the lead to 2-0 with 11:20 remaining in the first half.
The visitors held the momentum throughout the rest of the half to take the two-goal lead into the break.
DuBois came out strong in the second half with a pair of shots on goal in the first 1:39 of the half, but Lane made saves on both to preserver her clean sheet.
In the 43rd minute Sarver converted on Altoona’s first shot of the second half, as she took in a pass from Lauren Kiser and fired a shot off of Tilson’s outstretched hands and into the back of the net for her second goal of the night to make it 3-0 just 2:44 into the second half.
Despite a couple strong scoring chances for both teams, the game remained 3-0 into the 65th minute before the Lady Beavers were able to get on the board.
Austyn Burkett sent a long ball upfield from the defensive end to Graeca, who made a long run into the attacking third before being taken down in the box to earn a penalty kick.
Rachel Sickeri stepped up to take the kick, as she fired a low shot toward the right post, fooling Lane, who went to her right on the kick, to cut the deficit back to two with 15:02 remaining in the game.
“We showed a lot more heart than we did in our (7-3) loss to Karns City (Saturday) where we kind of folded our tents and gave up in the last 25 minutes,” Graeca said. “Today we were still trying to press for a goal even when the outcome was decided at 4-1.”
Monica Scotto looked to make it a one-goal game in the 71st minus as she made a lengthy run through the center of the defense before firing a shot on goal, but Lane turner her away.
The Lady Mountain Lions then took the ball all the way down field off the ensuing punt by Lane, as Kiser set up Sarver once again, as she finished off her hat-trick with an insurance goal to bring the final score to 4-1 with exactly nine minutes left.
DuBois had a pair of shots on goal in the final four minutes, but were not able to beat Lane on either, as the visitors captured the three-goal victory.
“We’ve got another really tough team coming up in Hollidaysburg, so that’s a really rough stretch for us right now, but the team is showing improvement,” Graeca said.
The Lady Beavers host Hollidaysburg Wednesday at 6 p.m.
ALTOONA 4,
DuBOIS 1
Score by Halves
Altoona 2 2 — 4
DuBois 0 1 — 1
First Half
A—Morgan Sarver, 13:30
A—Darrian Berkheimer, 28:40
Second Half
A—Morgan Sarver (Lauren Kiser assist), 42:44
D—Rachel Sickeri (penalty kick), 64:58
A—Morgan Sarver (Lauren Kiser assist), 71:00
Statistics
Shots: Altoona 19, DuBois 10. Saves: Altoona 8 (Julia Lane), DuBois 9 (Kara Tilson). Corner kicks: Altoona 3, DuBois 1.