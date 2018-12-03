DuBOIS — While the DuBois Area High School girls basketball team will have a lot of questions to answer, one thing that they won’t have to do is try to reinvent the wheel.
The Lady Beavers (15-8) lost a handful of seniors, including starting point guard Sarah Snyder and former third-team all-state selection Ashley Hallowell, but still have the benefit of experience.
Surprisingly, that experience isn’t necessarily varsity minutes but in the form of exposure to fourth-year head coach Keith Kriner’s program expectations.
While DuBois does have a couple of returning scoring threats, including seniors Chelsea DeSalve and Maddie Smith, roughly two-thirds of the roster is made up of freshmen.
DeSalve was the team’s second-leading scorer behind Hallowell last year with 283 points (12.3 ppg).
“We feel that we’re more advanced at this point than we have at any of the prior years,” Kriner said. “The 10 freshmen that are (on the roster) have basically come up through our system, so they know what we expect of them. Since they’ve been running some of the same offenses and defenses that we run on varsity, they’re way ahead of the game there.”
The Lady Beavers’ record under Kriner made small steps in each of his first three seasons, rising from 10 wins in his first year to 15 last year.
Still, to improve on that, will require a short learning curve from the freshmen, but the seniors’ involvement in their development has Kriner hoping that the curve won’t be as pronounced.
“They’ve been fantastic with the younger girls,” Kriner said. “They want to have a good senior season and win, and they know that those younger girls are going to be a big part in whether that happens.”
In addition to the pair of seniors, the Lady Beavers will also likely look to their four sophomores — Abby Guiher, Olivia Johnson, Taylor Smith and Saige Weible — to fill in some of the gaps, with Johnson, Smith and Weible likely playing roles at forward.
However, while those six have an edge when it comes to varsity experience, that’s not an open invite to a big varsity role.
In fact, some of that may depend on how quickly the freshmen can adjust to the speed of the varsity game.
“One of the things that we’ve been telling the girls, even the ones that played varsity last year, is that nobody is guaranteed a spot,” Kriner said. “Everything’s open. That’s another one of the reasons that we feel we’re ahead of where we have been.
“The girls know that they have a legitimate shot to play if they show that they can do it. So, they’re all working hard and have positive attitudes. That’s a big bonus for us.”
While DuBois will likely dress 10 players for varsity, the faces may change dramatically throughout the season depending on a host of factors.
The Lady Beavers open the season at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament Friday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Chelsea DeSalve, Maddie Smith. Sophomores: Abby Guiher, Olivia Johnson, Taylor Smith, Saige Weible, Lakin Smith. Freshmen: Allie Snyder, Abby Geist-Salone, Izzy Geist-Salone, Hanna Spinda, Ashley Sandy, Brooke Chewning, Sarah Henniger, Ashlyn West, Lauren Walker, Kattera Patton.
