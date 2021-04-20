DuBOIS — The DuBois softball team broke out the bats early vs. Hollidaysburg Monday, but then had a couple anxious moments before finishing off the Lady Tigers, 19-9, in five innings at Heindl Field.
The Lady Beavers nearly batted around twice in the bottom of the first as they jumped out to a 13-0 lead. DuBois pounded out seven hits in the huge rally, capitalizing on five Hollidaysburg errors along the way.
It appeared DuBois was headed to an easy mercy-rule victory, but that proved not to be the case as Hollidaysburg didn’t go away quietly. The Lady Tigers actually outscored DuBois 9-6 in the second through fifth innings and forced the Lady Beavers into a pitching change in the fifth.
However, DuBois’ strong start proved to be the difference as the Lady Beavers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to end things via the 10-run mercy rule.
Lauren Walker and Allie Snyder each went 2-for-3 to lead DuBois’ 13-hit attack. Walker had a double and RBI, while Snyder had a triple and two RBIs. Jaden Swatsworth ripped a three-run triple; Morgan Pasternak had a RBI triple and Saige Weible and Taylor Smith each had RBI doubles in the win.
“We had a meeting on Thursday and sat down at the hitting shed for a half an hour and talked to each individual girl and went over what we felt they needed to do individually to improve on their swing and batting,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “Some of the girls were just pressing, some we had choke up on the bat a little and said we’ll sacrifice distance for a few more hard-hit balls.
“We did that Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and you saw today in that first inning they all caught fire and realized, ‘Hey, this is working.’ That’s the positive. We almost batted around twice in the first inning, and it was everybody. Jaden Swatsworth with two outs, bases loaded, crushes one for a triple. That was huge.
“They helped us with some errors, but we hit the ball hard even on some of those errors. I was happy to see that. I was able to get everybody into the game too, and got some hits from some of those girls too. But, we need to clean up our defense some and need more strikes out of our pitchers. We don’t want as many walks and runners on base to help make it easier for us.”
Snyder, who started in the circle, worked around a pair of singles in the first inning, Weible ended the inning when she reached over railing in foul territory in right to make a catch.
DuBois’ offense then went to work.
Sarah Henninger led off the inning with a walk, stole second and promptly scored on a single by Walker. Pasternak then reached on an error that allowed Walker to race home. After a strikeout, Snyder singled home Pasternak to make it 3-0.
Taylor Smith and Lakin Smith then reached on errors that could have ended the inning but instead loaded the bases. Instead, DuBois proceeded to score 10 more runs with two outs after Lady Tiger Maria Malone recorded her second strikeout of the frame.
Swatsworth made the Lady Tigers pay as she ripped a three-run triple to right-center. Henninger followed with a walk before Walker reached on an error that allowed Swatsworth and Henninger to score.
Pasternak then tripled to left to chase home Walker to put DuBois up 9-0 before Weible reached on Hollidaysburg’s fifth error of the inning.
Snyder and Taylor Smith followed with a triple and double, respectively, to plate runs, while Lakin Smith capped the scoring with single to bring home Taylor Smith to make it 13-0.
Hollidaysburg countered with a three-run second that saw two Lady Tiger runs score on an error and the third on a sacrifice fly by Brianna Dawson.
DuBois answered right back with a four-run bottom of the second to push its lead back to 14 at 17-3.
The Lady Beavers loaded the bases with one out as Henninger reached on an error, Walked beat out an infield single and Pasternak walked. Weible then ripped a double inside the bag at third to score a pair of runs.
That brought Snyder to the plate, and she reached on another error that saw both Pasternak and Weible come home.
The scoring fest continued from there as Hollidaysburg scored twice in the fourth and four times in the fifth to cut its deficit to single digits at 17-9.
Snyder was lifted after walking a pair of Lady Tigers around a sac bunt. Nosker went to Aleigha Geer in the circle, and she was greeted by Abigail Steiner, who singled to center. The ball was bobbled in center, which allowed a run to score.
Rachel Musselman then plated another run with a single of her own before the Lady Tigers scored its final two runs when a fly ball to right was dropped. Those two runs extended the game, but DuBois quickly ended things via the mercy rule in the bottom half.
Kat Patton drew a one-out walk and scored on a two-out double by Morgan Felix. Janee Waxler then singled to left before Emma Torretti flared a ball down the right-field line that second baseman Brianna Dawson couldn’t quite track down. Felix scored on that hit to end the game.
DuBois (3-3) travels to Marion Center on Wednesday.
DuBOIS 19,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 9, 5 innings
Score by Innings
H’burg 030 24 — 9
DuBois (13)40 02— 19
* There were 2 outs when game ended
Hollidaysburg—9
Brianna Dawson 3013, Olivia Knab rf 4020, Olivia Vincent ss 3000, Sydney Shay c 2110, Maria Malone p 1000, Madison Alexy p 1000, Zoie Estep 1b 201, Abigail Steiner dp 3210, Madison McLanahan lf 3320, Kaelyn Neeley cf 2220, Rachel Musselman ph 1111, Avery Matherine 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-9-11-4-2.
DuBois—19
Sarah Henninger c 3300, Lauren Walker 1b 3221, Morgan Felix ph-1b 2111, Morgan Pasternak cf 2311, Janee Waxler cf 1010, Saige Weible rf 3212, Emma Torretti rf 2011, Allie Snyder p-lf 4222 Taylor Smith 3b 2211, Lakin Smith 2b-dp-2b 4111, Bella Gregory dp-2b 2000, Jaden Swatsworth ss 2113, Kat Patton ph-ss 1100, Brooke Chewning lf (flex) 1010, Aleigha Geer p (flex) 1100. Totals: 33-19-13-13.
Errors: H’burg 9, DuBois 3. LOB: H’burg 5, DuBois 7. 2B: Dawson, Neeley; Felix, Weible, T. Smith. 3B: Pasternak, Snyder, Swatsworth. SF: Dawson. SAC: Alexy. SB: Henninger.
Pitching
H’burg: Maria Malone-1 IP, 7 H, 13 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Madison Alexy-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Aleigha Geer-2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Malone.